2024 NHL Playoffs: Predicting the winners for every first-round series

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on Saturday afternoon, with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New York Islanders. Later, the Boston Bruins welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to TD Garden.

Only two of the eight playoff series are on Saturday, giving fans time to get their predictions in and finish their NHL bracket challenges. By Monday night, all 16 teams will have skated in Game 1 in their respective series.

Although those first wins go a long way toward winning a series, let's look at the favorites in each matchup hours ahead of the first puck drop.

NHL Playoffs: Predicting the winners for every first-round series

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals

New York wins in five games

The consensus is that the Washington Capitals do not stand a chance of defeating the New York Rangers in one of the most potentially lopsided first-round matchups.

Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers

Although stranger things have happened, Washington can only survive if Charlie Lindgren stands on his head. Overall, the Rangers have a potent offense and elite goaltending and will overpower their wildcard opponents.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

Carolina wins in six games

The Carolina Hurricanes are a favorite to hoist the Stanley Cup in June but face an upstart New York Islanders in the first round.

The Islanders don't favorably line up against the Hurricanes despite finishing strong. Only goaltending can prolong this series, which has the potential to be short or go the distance.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Florida wins in six games

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, the two Sunshine State teams, have met two previous times in the playoffs. The Lightning have a 2-0 record.

Each team appears to be on a different path in 2024. Florida is on the verge of contending, while Tampa Bay's window is closing. Given the star power in the matchup, this opening-round series could be the best one to watch.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Boston wins in six games

In 2024, nothing else can be said about the rivalry between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Historically, they have each won eight times. So this season will be the tiebreaker.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

At the end of the series, the winner will be the team that can exorcise its past playoff demons and overcome adversity. After failing to reach 70 goals, Auston Matthews will be the series' focal point, no matter how good the Bruins play.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Dallas wins in seven games

The Dallas Stars, the second-best team in the NHL, drew the Vegas Golden Knights, the reigning Stanley Cup champion, in the opening round. In a rematch of the Western Conference final in 2023, the tables have turned.

The Golden Knights are not as strong as last season, while the Stars have one of the most complete lineups in the league. This playoff series will be decided by goaltending, role players evaluating their games and star players who return from injury.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

Winnipeg wins in six games

It is unfair for NHL fans to watch the Winnipeg Jets or the Colorado Avalanche bow out of the Stanley Cup playoffs after two weeks. However, only the best advance, and this series features two of them.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets' Connor Hellebuyck could probably win the Vezina Trophy, and the Avalanche have Nathan MacKinnon, a leading candidate for the Hart Trophy. Which superstar will carry their team to the finish line?

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators

Vancouver wins in six games

The Vancouver Canucks need to show they are just an excellent regular-season team that can eliminate the wildcard Nashville Predators.

Like the Capitals, no one believes that Nashville has a chance. However, unlike their Eastern Conference foes, the Predators are a threat to go on a deep playoff run. They could be a Cinderella team with an upset win in round one.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Oilers in seven games

Connor McDavid didn't win the Art Ross and won't win the Hart Trophy. The Edmonton Oilers didn't win the Pacific Division. So, every expert believes that's more than enough motivation for the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

After being eliminated by Edmonton in consecutive seasons, The Los Angeles Kings understand they can ruin many playoff brackets. They will finally look to get their revenge on their northern rivals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback