2024 NHL Playoffs projected brackets: Potential Oilers-Kings rematch on the cards? Bruins-Maple Leafs' postseason rivalry renews

The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are around the corner, with the first games slated to start on Saturday, April 20. After a wild finish to the regular season for many clubs, the Eastern Conference bracket is set, while seeding is still happening in the Western Conference.

With only 10 games left in the NHL regular season, here's a breakdown of how the Stanley Cup Playoffs look on April 17.

NHL Stanley Cup Brackets

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals

The New York Rangers won the Presidents' Trophy on Monday night, finishing with the best record in the NHL. They drew the Washington Capitals in the first round, who snuck into the postseason after winning their final game on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the Capitals have the worst goal differential of any team in the playoffs (minus 37). These two Metropolitan Division teams have met 10 times in the postseason, with the Rangers winning their last encounter in Game 7 in 2014-15.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Thanks to a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs and a Boston Bruins loss on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers won the Atlantic Division and earned the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Now, for the third time in the past four seasons, the two Florida teams will meet in the playoffs, as the Tampa Bay Lightning finished as the top wild-card team. The Panthers have yet to win a series against their interstate rivals, sporting a 2-8 record.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

On Tuesday night, the Bruins lost to the Ottawa Senators, dropping a spot in the standings to the second seed in the Atlantic Division. These events led to an NHL Original Six matchup against the Maple Leafs.

This is the 16th time these two franchises have met, with each winning eight times. However, the Bruins have won the past six series, including thrilling Game 7 victories in 2013 and 2018.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

In a repeat of their first-round series in 2022-23, the Carolina Hurricanes will clash with the New York Islanders after each team finished second and third in the Metropolitan Division.

After a coaching change, bringing in Hall of Famer Patrick Roy, the Islanders enter the playoffs as one of the NHL's hottest teams, looking to avenge a 2-8 record against the Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

As two of the top teams in the Western Conference, it is unfair for hockey fans to see the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche battle it out in the first round instead of in the final four.

Although neither team had a chance to catch the Dallas Stars for the Central Division title, the Avalanche have stumbled recently and lost an opportunity for home ice as the Jets recently leapfrogged them in the NHL standings. Surprisingly, this is the first playoff game between the two.

Potential Matchup: Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Stars still have a lot to play for in their final matchup since they are the top team in the Western Conference with 111 points, but they could lose that spot with a loss and a Vancouver Canucks win. If the standings remained the same, the Stars would face the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round.

Potential Matchup: Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers have two games left and are comfortable as the second seed in the Pacific Division. Their opponent has yet to be determined, but the reigning NHL Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, are in their sightlines if they win their final game and the Kings lose theirs.

Potential Matchup: Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators

The Canucks are now the second seed after leading the Western Conference for most of the season, barring a switch after Game 82. If the point totals remain the same, the Canucks will draw the top wild-card team, the Nashville Predators, in the first round.

