2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 predictions: Which teams could win in the second round?

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is underway, with eight teams left battling for the Stanley Cup. The first round of the playoffs didn't produce many upsets, which could add some anticipation in the second round, as there are plenty of great matchups.

Let's take a look at the matchups and predict how they could go.

2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 predictions: Eastern Conference

Florida vs. Boston

Florida takes on Boston in the second round

The Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, while the Boston Bruins edged out the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games.

Florida and Boston enter Round 2 with two of the best goalies in the NHL, in Sergei Bobrovsky and Jeremy Swayman, respectively.

However, the Panthers are a much better team all around than Boston and have more goal-scoring, so they should cruise to a series win.

Prediction: Florida in 6

Carolina vs. New York

Carolina plays New York

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders in five games, while the New York Rangers swept the Washington Capitals.

The first game of this series has been played, which the Rangers won 4-3. It was a back-and-forth game, which this series could be. The difference in this series could well be the goaltending. Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin is one of the best goalies in the league, while Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen is inconsistent.

This will likely go seven games, but Carolina has more depth scoring, which could be the difference as the Hurricanes narrowly edge out the Rangers.

Prediction: Hurricanes in 7

2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 predictions: Western Conference

Edmonton vs Vancouver

Edmonton plays Vancouver in the second round

A battle of all-Canadian teams takes place in the second round as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks. Edmonton beat the Los Angeles Kings in five games, while Vancouver beat Nashville in six games.

The Canucks enter the series having played three goalies, as their starter Thatcher Demko is likely out for the series. Against Nashville, Vancouver struggled to produce much offense, which could a major problem against the high-powered Oilers.

Edmonton had a phenomenal series against LA, and McDavid will likely not be stopped as the Oilers continue their playoff rout.

Prediction: Oilers in 5

Stars vs Avalanche

Dallas takes on Vegas in the second round

Dallas edged out the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games, while Colorado routed Winnipeg in five games.

The Avalanche will be well-rested against Dallas, but the Stars match up well with Colorado. Alexandar Georgiev is inconsistent in goal, while Jake Oettinger is one of the best goalies in the NHL.

The Stars have the advantage in net, which could be the difference, but this playoff series will likely go seven games.

Prediction: Dallas in 7