2024 NHL Stadium Series preview: Philadelphia Flyers vs New Jersey Devils - Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 17, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 17, 2024 16:42 GMT
The Philadelphia Flyers (29-19-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) visit the New Jersey Devils (27-22-4, ninth) in conference play on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers continue to exceed expectations, defying preseason predictions of a lower standing. With four victories in their last five games, including a win against the Jets, the Flyers are proving everyone wrong.

They secured a 5-3 triumph over the Coyotes on Tuesday, followed by a narrow 4-3 overtime defeat to the Maple Leafs on Thursday, maintaining their grip on 3rd place in the Metropolitan division.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils strive to reclaim a playoff position. Despite inconsistency, they clinched victories in two of their last three matchups, triumphing 4-2 against the Predators but succumbing to a 2-1 home loss against the Kings on Thursday.

The Devils trail by only two points for a wildcard spot and are seven points behind the Flyers in the Metropolitan Division standings.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-Head

  1. The Flyers and Devils have played a total of 89 games against each other up to the present day.
  2. Across these games, they have scored an average of 5.3 goals per game.
  3. In terms of their head-to-head record, the Devils have secured 50 victories against the Flyers, while the Flyers have triumphed in 39 matchups.
  4. In overtime games, the Flyers won 4 games and the Devils won 7.
  5. When it comes to shootout scenarios, the Flyers have won 5 games and lost 3, while the Devils have won 3 games and lost 5.
  6. Interestingly, the Devils have a slightly higher average of goals per match at 2.9 compared to the Flyers' average of 2.5.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New Jersey Devils: Prediction

The New Jersey Devils enter as favorites with odds of -143, while the Philadelphia Flyers are the underdogs at +120. The over/under is set at 6 goals.

Flyers vs Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Devils to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Devils to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Jesper Bratt to score: Yes

