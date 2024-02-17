2024 NHL Stadium Series preview: Philadelphia Flyers vs New Jersey Devils - Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 17, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers (29-19-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) visit the New Jersey Devils (27-22-4, ninth) in conference play on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers continue to exceed expectations, defying preseason predictions of a lower standing. With four victories in their last five games, including a win against the Jets, the Flyers are proving everyone wrong.

They secured a 5-3 triumph over the Coyotes on Tuesday, followed by a narrow 4-3 overtime defeat to the Maple Leafs on Thursday, maintaining their grip on 3rd place in the Metropolitan division.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils strive to reclaim a playoff position. Despite inconsistency, they clinched victories in two of their last three matchups, triumphing 4-2 against the Predators but succumbing to a 2-1 home loss against the Kings on Thursday.

The Devils trail by only two points for a wildcard spot and are seven points behind the Flyers in the Metropolitan Division standings.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-Head

The Flyers and Devils have played a total of 89 games against each other up to the present day. Across these games, they have scored an average of 5.3 goals per game. In terms of their head-to-head record, the Devils have secured 50 victories against the Flyers, while the Flyers have triumphed in 39 matchups. In overtime games, the Flyers won 4 games and the Devils won 7. When it comes to shootout scenarios, the Flyers have won 5 games and lost 3, while the Devils have won 3 games and lost 5. Interestingly, the Devils have a slightly higher average of goals per match at 2.9 compared to the Flyers' average of 2.5.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New Jersey Devils: Prediction

The New Jersey Devils enter as favorites with odds of -143, while the Philadelphia Flyers are the underdogs at +120. The over/under is set at 6 goals.

Flyers vs Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Devils to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Devils to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Jesper Bratt to score: Yes

