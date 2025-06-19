2025 NHL Draft: 3 teams that should look to trade up in first round

This year's NHL draft is right around the corner, and with plenty of reasons to be optimistic about top picks like Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, and James Hagens, fans are eagerly awaiting a chance to see how things play out.

Ad

While several teams like the San Jose Sharks, who pick No. 2, and the Nashville Predators, who pick No. 5, are unlikely to make any deals before draft night, several teams could look to trade up in pursuit of a better pick.

3 NHL teams who should trade up in the first round of the NHL draft

NHL: New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

#1: New York Islanders

Ad

Trending

I know what you're thinking, "Don't the New York Islanders have the top pick in this year's draft?"

They absolutely do, however, with a local favorite in James Hagens expected to go in the top 10, if not the top five, some fans have been calling for the Islanders to trade up in hopes of securing a second top 10 pick.

If Hagens is still on the board after the Predators make the fifth pick, we could see the Islanders pull the trigger on a trade that would allow them to move up in this year's NHL draft.

Ad

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

#2: Buffalo Sabres

Ad

Heading into this year's draft, the Buffalo Sabres have ownership of all of their upcoming NHL draft picks for the next three seasons.

With the team in full rebuild mode right now, and a considerable gap separating them from a playoff appearance, we could see the team part ways with a player like Bowen Byram to move up in the draft, either by packaging this year's No. 9 pick, or a second-rounder to land another first-round pick.

Ad

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

#3: LA Kings

Ad

The past four seasons, the LA Kings have been eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs.

While it's clear that the team has what it takes to make it into the postseason, it's clear that they need a push to get over the hurdle.

The team is expected to make the 24th pick in the upcoming NHL draft; however, with the team in need of defensemen and several notable blueliners on this year's draft board, don't be surprised if LA moves up, either by packaging the 24th pick or using their second-round pick to make two first-round selections.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama