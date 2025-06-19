2025 NHL Draft: 3 teams that should look to trade up in first round

This year's NHL draft is right around the corner, and with plenty of reasons to be optimistic about top picks like Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, and James Hagens, fans are eagerly awaiting a chance to see how things play out.
While several teams like the San Jose Sharks, who pick No. 2, and the Nashville Predators, who pick No. 5, are unlikely to make any deals before draft night, several teams could look to trade up in pursuit of a better pick.
3 NHL teams who should trade up in the first round of the NHL draft
#1: New York Islanders
I know what you're thinking, "Don't the New York Islanders have the top pick in this year's draft?"
They absolutely do, however, with a local favorite in James Hagens expected to go in the top 10, if not the top five, some fans have been calling for the Islanders to trade up in hopes of securing a second top 10 pick.
If Hagens is still on the board after the Predators make the fifth pick, we could see the Islanders pull the trigger on a trade that would allow them to move up in this year's NHL draft.
#2: Buffalo Sabres
Heading into this year's draft, the Buffalo Sabres have ownership of all of their upcoming NHL draft picks for the next three seasons.
With the team in full rebuild mode right now, and a considerable gap separating them from a playoff appearance, we could see the team part ways with a player like Bowen Byram to move up in the draft, either by packaging this year's No. 9 pick, or a second-rounder to land another first-round pick.
#3: LA Kings
The past four seasons, the LA Kings have been eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs.
While it's clear that the team has what it takes to make it into the postseason, it's clear that they need a push to get over the hurdle.
The team is expected to make the 24th pick in the upcoming NHL draft; however, with the team in need of defensemen and several notable blueliners on this year's draft board, don't be surprised if LA moves up, either by packaging the 24th pick or using their second-round pick to make two first-round selections.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama