2025 NHL Draft Lottery: Time, odds, and rules for allotting #1 overall pick

Before we begin the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans whose team didn't make the postseason will be glued to the NHL Draft Lottery reveal.

Ad

On Monday night, those lottery balls will be drawn to determine the order for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The lottery will be held live in Secaucus, New Jersey, at the NHL Network studios. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will be in attendance for the draw before NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly infamously unveils the order to the hockey world. The actual draft will then be conducted on Friday, June 27th, and Saturday, June 28th, at Peacock Theater in LA.

Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer is the consensus first overall pick at this point in time and is expected to remain the favorite in two months. Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa and Brampton Steelheads winger Porter Martone come in at number two and three behind Schaefer on TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie's most recent draft rankings.

Ad

It's an exciting time for fans who are full of hope for the future, while increasing the anticipation towards the main event in Los Angeles.

Here are all the important details you need to know about Monday night's 2025 NHL Draft Lottery.

2025 NHL Draft Lottery times, odds, and rules

Time & Where to Watch:

The NHL Draft Lottery will begin at 7 p.m. EST on Monday, May 5. It can be seen on ESPN in the United States or on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. The lottery can also be watched via live stream on Fubo.

Ad

Odds:

The odds of winning the lottery are based on who finished at the bottom of the 2024-25 regular-season standings. San Jose (18.5%), Chicago (13.5%), and Nashville (11.5%) have the highest odds of securing the first overall pick, while Philadelphia (9.5%) and Boston (8.5%) round out the top five.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pittsburgh (5%), New York (3%), and Vancouver (0.5%) are some other notable teams that have much lower chances of hitting the jackpot.

The caveat with the Rangers' pick is that they traded it to Vancouver as part of the J.T. Miller trade, which the Canucks then flipped to Pittsburgh for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor. It is a conditional first-rounder that general manager Chris Drury can choose to keep in 2025 or push to 2026. That decision must be finalized 48 hours prior to the draft.

Ad

Rules:

There are only two parts to the NHL Draft Lottery. They will begin with the draw to finalize who will be selecting with the first overall pick. That is then followed by another draw revealing the team winning the second overall pick.

As the balls are being drawn, odds will change, and teams will be eliminated, unable to move up from their original placement.

A key rule to remember is that teams are only allowed to jump up a maximum of 10 spots should they win the NHL Draft Lottery, which means only the top 11 teams are capable of securing the first overall pick. So the Detroit Red Wings (12th overall) and those below are ineligible to land the number one selection.

Lastly, the 14 teams that are not selected in either of the draws will wind up being assigned in reverse order of the 2024-25 regular season standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama