2025 NHL Draft: Top 5 boom-or-bust prospects to watch out for ft. Kashawn Aitcheson

The 2025 NHL Draft is set for June 27-28. The draft is a great time for teams to change the course of their franchise.

Heading into the draft, there are several players who look like future stars. But here are five prospects who seem to be boom-or-bust.

2025 NHL Draft: Top 5 boom-or-bust prospects

#1, Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie Colts

Kashawn Aitcheson is one of the best defensemen available in the draft. He could be a legit No. 1 defenseman on a team or could fall back into a second or third-pairing guy.

Aitcheson plays for the Barrie Colts in the OHL and is a 6-foot-2 physical defenseman. If he can continue to produce offensively and be physical in the NHL, he will be a star defenseman, but if not, he will likely be a solid second- or third-pairing guy.

#2, Brady Martin, F, Sault Ste. Marie

Brady Martin is expected to be a top-10 pick but is truly a boom-or-bust prospect.

Martin could be a legit top-six forward in the NHL who can score if he lives up to the hype. But if he falls short, he likely will be a third-line depth forward who will struggle to be an everyday player in the NHL.

#3, Lynden Lakovic, F, Moose Jaw

Lynden Lakovic will be a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and is expected to go in the teens.

Lakovic projects to be a really good power forward. The 6-foot-4 forward knows how to use his size and can score, having recorded 27 goals and 31 assists last season.

The big question will be whether or not he will be able to produce in the NHL. If he can't produce, he'll be a fourth-line guy, but if he can score, he will be a top-six forward, which every team will want.

#4, Cameron Schmidt, F, Vancouver

Cameron Schmidt might be the biggest boom-or-bust player in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Schmidt is playing for Vancouver in the WHL and his projections are either an AHL player or a legit top-six scoring forward. Schmidt only played two full seasons in the WHL but still flew up draft boards.

The problem with Schmidt is that he's only 5-foot-7, which could hinder his future in the NHL.

#5, Daniil Prokhorov, F, St. Petersburg

Daniil Prokhorov is a boom-or-bust prospect due to the fact he may stay in Russia in the KHL.

Prokhorov may never play a game in the NHL, but if he does come over, he could be a top-six scoring forward. He projects to be a second-round pick, but could represent a steal in the draft.

