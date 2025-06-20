2025 NHL Draft: Top 5 wingers teams should look to target ft. Porter Martone

The NHL Draft is a time for teams to improve their team and potentially add future faces of the franchise to help turn around or keep their team competitive.

The 2025 NHL Draft is led by centers and defenseman, but there are still some great wingers to be had. Ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, which is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles, here are the top five wingers.

2025 NHL Draft: Top 5 wingers

#1, Porter Martone, RW

Entering the season, Porter Martone was in the running to be the top pick, but that won't happen. However, he will be a top-10 pick and could even be a top-five pick.

Trending

Martone is the best winger available in the draft. He's a 6-foot-3 winger who isn't afraid to use his body and be physical, but he can also score. With Brampton in the OHL last season, he recorded 37 goals and 61 assists for 74 points.

#2, Victor Eklund, RW

Victor Eklund is the second-best winger in the 2025 NHL Draft and will be a fringe top-10 pick.

Eklund played in Sweden's top league last season as an 18-year-old, and he recorded 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 points in 42 games. Eklund will likely need more time to develop, but he can be a top-six forward in the NHL.

#3, Justin Carbonneau, RW

Justin Carbonneau is the third-ranked winger available in the 2025 NHL Draft. Carbonneau will likely be drafted in the teens.

Carbonneau is a pure offensive skill player who can be a legit first-line winger in the NHL. However, the knock on him is his defensive abilities, and he does take risks, which do lead to turnovers.

In the QMJHL last season, Carbonneau recorded 46 goals and 43 assists for 89 points in 62 games.

#4, Carter Bear, LW

The first left winger on the list is Carter Bear, who's expected to be picked in the mid-teens in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Bear had a season-ending injury, which hurt his draft stock, as had he been able to play all season, he could have been a top-10 pick, and still could be.

In the WHL, Bear recorded 40 goals and 42 assists for 82 points in 56 games.

#5, Malcolm Spence, LW

Malcolm Spence is the final winger in the top five and will likely be drafted in the 20s in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Spence plays for the Erie Otters in the OHL. He projects to be a middle-six forward who is known to work hard, but the offense has struggled to come as he is a bit of a project.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama