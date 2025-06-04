2025 Stanley Cup Final: 3 matchups that could define Oilers vs Panthers rematch

The Stanley Cup Finals are set as the Florida Panthers will rematch the Edmonton Oilers. Florida won the Cup last season in Game 7.
Edmonton, this year around, has the home ice advantage. Game 1 is set for June 4 at 8 p.m. ET.
Ahead of the Cup Final rematch, here are three matchups that could define the Oilers vs Panthers series.
3 matchups that could define Oilers vs Panthers rematch
#1, Connor McDavid vs Aleksander Barkov
Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL, but Florida will likely match him up against Aleksander Barkov.
Barkov just won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward. This matchup could very well decide the Cup Final, as if Barkov can shut down McDavid, Edmonton will have a hard time scoring.
However, if McDavid can still score and produce points, Edmonton will have a good chance to win the Cup.
In the Cup Final last season, McDavid had 3 goals and 8 assists for 11 points in 7 games, but Barkov will likely be focused on him this time around.
#2, Sergei Bobrovsky vs Stuart Skinner
Maybe the most important matchup is the battle of the goaltenders in Stuart Skinner vs Sergei Bobrovsky.
Skinner is once again back as the Oilers' starting goalie, and since taking over the net during the Golden Knights' series, he's been dominant.
Bobrovsky, meanwhile, is as consistent as they come and has been one of the best goalies in the world for years now.
Goalies are really the only position that can single-handedly win and lose games for their team. If one goalie stands on their head and the other struggles, that will determine which teams win the Stanley Cup.
#3, Sam Reinhart vs Mattias Ekholm
Sam Reinhart is Florida's top goal scorer and one of the best offensive players in the NHL.
Edmonton got Ekholm back from injury against Dallas, and he's a shutdown defenseman. Ekholm will likely be on the ice when Reinhart is on as his job will be shutting down the sniper and limiting Florida's top line.
