2026 NHL Draft: Predicting 3 possible host cities and locations for decentralized event

By Cole Shelton
Modified Sep 09, 2025 13:30 GMT
NHL: NHL Draft - Source: Imagn
2026 NHL Draft: Predicting 3 possible host cities and locations for decentralized event - Source: Imagn

The 2026 NHL Draft will remain decentralized after the teams voted in favor. The teams will remain in their cities doing the draft remotely, but the players will still fly into a host city and go up on stage.

Ad

In the first decentralized draft, Los Angeles hosted it. The 2026 NHL Draft is set for June 26 and 27, but the location hasn't been announced.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The news came after NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the decentralized draft would likely return.

"What I will say is we continue to see support for a decentralized draft (from the clubs)," Daly said in an interview on "The FAN Morning Show". "A lot of the issues seem to be having efficient access to your hockey operations personnel in kind of a quiet, businesslike setting. I think our clubs take the draft very, very seriously, as they should...
Ad
"Given how crowded the end of our season has become with all the obligations clubs, managers and players have toward the very end of the season leading up to free agency, I think the efficiency of not having to travel to a central location is something that's very appealing to a number of our clubs."
Ad

The top prospect is Gavin McKenna, who's considered a generational player. With no location announced, here are three potential locations for the 2026 NHL Draft.

3 possible locations for 2026 NHL Draft

#1, New York City

If the NHL wants to go all out for the 2026 NHL Draft, New York City makes a ton of sense.

The league could host the event at Radio City Music Hall or at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Both locations would be downtown New York, which would allow the league to create buzz and entice fans to attend the event.

Ad

New York City is also easy to fly into for all the prospects.

#2, Toronto

Toronto is an original six franchise and is a hockey market, which makes sense to host the NHL Draft.

Toronto has plenty of possible locations, like The Roy Thomson Hall or Metro Toronto Convention Centre, among others.

The NHL Draft needs to be in a city where fans will show up, and Toronto would no doubt show up.

Ad

#3, Boston

Another city that would show up for the NHL Draft is Boston.

Boston has plenty of venues and theaters, like the Wang Theatre, which is a bit smaller at 3,500 capacity, but would be big enough to host the event.

The Bruins, meanwhile, could be one of the worst teams in the NHL and could have a shot at the top pick which could help draw ticket sales for the 2026 NHL Draft.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications