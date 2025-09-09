2026 NHL Draft: Predicting 3 possible host cities and locations for decentralized event

The 2026 NHL Draft will remain decentralized after the teams voted in favor. The teams will remain in their cities doing the draft remotely, but the players will still fly into a host city and go up on stage.In the first decentralized draft, Los Angeles hosted it. The 2026 NHL Draft is set for June 26 and 27, but the location hasn't been announced.The news came after NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the decentralized draft would likely return.&quot;What I will say is we continue to see support for a decentralized draft (from the clubs),&quot; Daly said in an interview on &quot;The FAN Morning Show&quot;. &quot;A lot of the issues seem to be having efficient access to your hockey operations personnel in kind of a quiet, businesslike setting. I think our clubs take the draft very, very seriously, as they should...&quot;Given how crowded the end of our season has become with all the obligations clubs, managers and players have toward the very end of the season leading up to free agency, I think the efficiency of not having to travel to a central location is something that's very appealing to a number of our clubs.&quot;The top prospect is Gavin McKenna, who's considered a generational player. With no location announced, here are three potential locations for the 2026 NHL Draft.3 possible locations for 2026 NHL Draft#1, New York CityIf the NHL wants to go all out for the 2026 NHL Draft, New York City makes a ton of sense.The league could host the event at Radio City Music Hall or at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Both locations would be downtown New York, which would allow the league to create buzz and entice fans to attend the event.New York City is also easy to fly into for all the prospects.#2, TorontoToronto is an original six franchise and is a hockey market, which makes sense to host the NHL Draft.Toronto has plenty of possible locations, like The Roy Thomson Hall or Metro Toronto Convention Centre, among others.The NHL Draft needs to be in a city where fans will show up, and Toronto would no doubt show up.#3, BostonAnother city that would show up for the NHL Draft is Boston.Boston has plenty of venues and theaters, like the Wang Theatre, which is a bit smaller at 3,500 capacity, but would be big enough to host the event.The Bruins, meanwhile, could be one of the worst teams in the NHL and could have a shot at the top pick which could help draw ticket sales for the 2026 NHL Draft.