3 biggest disappointments from 2025 4 Nations Face-Off so far

The first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off has been a major success in the eyes of many NHL fans. While leagues like the NFL have pivoted to a lighthearted game of flag football for their All-Star weekend, and the NBA has continued to search for ways to get their best players to take the game seriously, the NHL has seemingly struck gold with the 4 Nations Face-Off.

So far, the tournament has delivered some great action, with nail-biters like the Sweden-Canada game, and thrilling battles like the first USA-Canada game. Despite that, there have been some disappointments.

Three biggest disappointments from the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Sweden vs USA

#1: Too short

While the NHL schedule will pick back up later in the week, with the Stanley Cup Playoffs right around the corner, the 4 Nations Face-Off has been so entertaining that the three-game round-robin format just doesn't seem like enough.

Although extending the tournament would pose scheduling challenges for the NHL, and the wear and tear on players could impact the regular season, it's clear that fans want more international action from their favorite players.

NHL: New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets

#2: Exclusion of Russia

Because of the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Russia has been barred from international competition. While Russian players in other sports, like tennis, haven't been able to represent their countries, it's hard to deny the impact that Russia's absence has.

The country sits at No. 2 on the global stage when it comes to the most medals in international hockey, and with famed Russian players like Alexander Ovechkin in the twilight years of their careers, the absence of Team Russia has been hard to overlook, even if it isn't surprising.

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland

#3: Injuries

While the 4 Nations Face-Off has produced some electrifying moments, with Team USA looking to win gold for Johnny Gaudreau, and Canada looking to maintain its standing as the best hockey team in the world, the fierce competition has led to arguably the most disappointing thing in all of sports: Injuries.

In addition to Shea Theodore dealing with an injury for Canada, Brady Tkachuk exited Monday's USA-Sweden game with an injury. Additionally, Charlie McAvoy was reportedly seen at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday related to an upper-body injury.

Although injuries are part of the game, it's disappointing that they could impact the remainder of the NHL season.

