3 biggest problems Toronto Maple Leafs still need to address in 2025 NHL offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off a playoff disappointment, and in the first wave of free agency, were rather quiet.
Toronto saw Mitch Marner leave for the Vegas Golden Knights and the Maple Leafs haven't made any flashy moves. With the offseason still ongoing, here are three things the Maple Leafs need to address.
3 biggest problems Toronto Maple Leafs still need to address
#1, A top 6 forward
Toronto's biggest area of need is a top-six forward.
The Maple Leafs did acquire Mattias Maccelli from Utah, but Toronto needs someone to help replace the void of Mitch Marner.
Given that there are no top-six forwards available in free agency, Toronto will have to explore the trade market. Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has also said the team needs a top-six forward.
“Mitch was a top-six forward, and we haven’t replaced that hole,” Treliving said on July 1. “That’s really where our focus is.”
Toronto doesn't have a ton of trade assets to make a move work, but the Maple Leafs need to get another offensive player.
#2, Clear some cap space
Toronto has just under $5 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia, and if the Maple Leafs are going to get a top-six forward, they will need to clear some cap.
Some potential trade candidates are Calle Järnkrok, David Kampf, and Max Domi. If the Maple Leafs are going to acquire a top-six forward, which is what Treliving wants, Toronto will likely move on from two, if not all three, of them.
All three also had disappointing seasons last year.
#3, Try and move Morgan Rielly
Morgan Rielly has been the heart and soul of the Maple Leafs' blue line, but Toronto needs to get off his contract.
Rielly has five years left on his eight-year, $69 million deal, and already the contract doesn't look like a good one.
The hard part of moving him is the fact that Rielly has a no-movement clause, but Toronto would likely be better off without Rielly and being able to use that cap space elsewhere.
