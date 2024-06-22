3 biggest surprises from Stanley Cup Final Game 6 as Edmonton Oilers force Game 7

The Florida Panthers’ epic collapse has allowed the Edmonton Oilers to claw their way back into the series, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7 in Florida on Monday night. The 5-1 defeat has left the Panthers seeking a response to the Oilers' seemingly unstoppable comeback.

With Game 6 now in the books, it's worth taking a look at the three biggest surprises from Game 6 as the series shifts to Florida for Game 7.

Three biggest surprises from Edmonton Oilers' Game 6 victory

#1 The final score

Except for the Game 4, 8-1 blowout, every game has been close in this series. So, Game 6 was expected to be much closer than the final score indicated, but the final score in the game proved to be a big surprise.

While the Edmonton Oilers added two empty-netters to make the score 5-1, the Edmonton Oilers held a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes. Inexplicably, the Panthers have gone from being defensive specialists in tight, one-goal games to getting blown out heading into the third period.

#2 Poor defensive play

The Florida Panthers built a 3-0 series lead on the heels of their tremendous defensive efforts. But since Game 4, it appears like the Panthers have been unable to concentrate and play solid defense. Perhaps the Cats have simply run out of gas.

Whatever the case, the Panthers’ poor defensive play has been shocking. Consider the first goal of the game: the play initiated with a turnover in the neutral zone. The turnover led to a 3-on-2, which Warren Foegele buried for a 1-0 lead.

Then, Adam Henrique’s goal started on a poor change in the Edmonton Oilers’ zone. The defense got caught out of position, allowing a rush chance to end up as the game’s second goal. Zach Hyman’s breakaway goal happened on a similar play, leading to a highlight-reel tally.

All three goals occurred following some type of defensive miscue. These types of miscues were rare during the Panthers’ first three rounds and first three games of this series.

When the Florida Panthers eventually made a mistake, Sergei Bobrovsky bailed them out, but Bobrovsky hasn’t been there to make crucial saves when needed.

#3 The Panthers’ offense dried up

Earlier in the series, criticism focused on how the Oilers’ offense had evaporated. Since Game 4, the Florida Panthers’ offense has been missing. It’s as if the Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers traded places.

In Games 4, 5 and 6, the Panthers have had five goals. While that goal total isn’t necessarily a bad thing, the Panthers have given up far more goals. As a result, the Panthers are facing an elimination matchup after having a stranglehold on the series.

Eventually, the lack of offense from the Panthers in Game 6 is as surprising as their poor defensive play.