3 biggest trades that took place on Day 2 of 2025 NHL draft ft. John Gibson to Red Wings

Day 2 of the 2025 NHL draft was filled with intense moments as Rounds 2-7 played out. Amid the hype of names being called by teams, three significant trades happened.

These trades involved some long-rumored players looking to get a fresh start elsewhere. One of the trades caught everyone by surprise on the draft floor.

So, here’s a look at the three biggest trades that took place on Day 2 of the 2025 NHL draft.

3 biggest trades that took place on Day 2 of 2025 NHL draft

#3 Penguins-Sabres swap Connor Clifton & Conor Timmins

The Buffalo Sabres sent Connor Clifton to Pittsburgh in exchange for Conor Timmins - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres swapped blue-liners Connor Clifton and Conor Timmins. The Sabres sent Clifton to the Penguins, along with the 39th pick in the 2025 NHL draft, in exchange for defenseman Timmins and prospect Isaac Beliveau.

The deal was a relatively minor one. However, the Sabres landed Timmins, who’s set to become a UFA on July 1, as a potential replacement for another departing blue liner. The key return for the Sabres is Beliveau. He’s a 22-year-old prospect who could provide the Sabres with some value down the road.

#2 Jordan Spence to Ottawa

Jordan Spence went to Ottawa in a cap-clearing move by the Kings - Source: Imagn

The Ottawa Senators acquired Jordan Spence from the LA Kings for the #67 pick in the 2025 NHL draft and a sixth-round selection in 2026.

The Kings made the move as they looked to free up cap space, according to insider Elliotte Friedman. Spence is set to become a UFA on July 1 and wasn’t likely to re-sign in Los Angeles.

Spence scored four goals and added 24 assists for 28 points in 79 games this past season. He appeared in five postseason games for the Kings, adding one goal.

#1 John Gibson to Detroit

Gibson will take over the crease in Detroit next season - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Red Wings shocked the hockey world at the 2025 NHL draft by landing starting goaltender John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks. Gibson had been long-rumored to be on the move.

That move finally came on Saturday. Gibson was sent to the Red Wings in exchange for goalie Petr Mrazek, a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round selection in 2026.

The Red Wings needed an upgrade in goal and got it with Gibson. The two draft picks were surprising as the Red Wings didn’t have to part with a first-round selection.

As for Gibson, he can push the reset button in Detroit after multiple seasons of trade talk in Anaheim. He’ll slot in as the Wings’ No. 1 netminder with Cam Talbot likely backing him up next season.

