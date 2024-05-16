3 bold predictions for remainder of 2024 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

The NHL Stanley Cup playoffs are in the second round, but there haven't been many upsets or crazy moments. However, with the way the second round and the rest of the playoffs are setting up, it could be wild.

On that note, here are three bold predictions for the rest of the way.

Three bold predictions for the remainder of 2024 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

#3 Hurricanes reverse sweep

The Carolina Hurricanes trailed the New York Rangers 3-0 in playoff series, but Carolina has won two straight games.

The Hurricanes are hosting the Rangers on Thursday, and if they win, they will force Game 7 on Saturday. A team going down 3-0 and winning four straight to reverse sweep isn't common, as the last time it happened was in 2014 by the Los Angeles Kings over the San Jose Sharks.

In NHL history, a reverse sweep has only happened four times, but Carolina has all the momentum to become the fifth team to do so.

#2 Dallas wins the Stanley Cup

The Dallas Stars are up 3-2 in their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche, but expect Dallas to be the team to hoist the Cup.

The Stars are the deepest team in the NHL and as long as goalie Jake Oettinger stays healthy, they have one of the top goalies in the NHL. Dallas matches up well with either Edmonton or Vancouver, and the West seems much better than the Eastern Conference.

#1 Cup Final goes 4 or 5 games

Not only Dallas could win the Stanley Cup, it could also win the Cup with relative ease. Dallas has four solid forward lines who can all score, while their defense is solid. Oettinger is also one of the top goalies in the NHL and can steal games.

Expect the Stars to get to the Cup Final and likely play a Florida Panthers team that will be banged up after a tough series with the Bruins. After that, it could be either the Hurricanes or Rangers, which could result in Dallas taking care of them in four or five games.