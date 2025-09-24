3 Boston Bruins stars likely to regress in 2025-26 NHL season ft. Morgan Geekie

The Boston Bruins had a disappointing season as the team were sellers at the trade deadline and finished with the fifth-worst record in the NHL.
In the offseason, Boston added more depth and more talent to the roster to try and be a playoff team again this season. However, there are some players who are likely to regress, as here are three Bruins stars who are likely to regress this season.
3 Boston Bruins stars likely to regress
#1, Morgan Geekie
Morgan Geekie had a great season last year, as he was one of the lone bright spots for the Bruins.
Geekie finished the year with 33 goals and 24 assists for 57 points, which was his career-high in every category last season.
Although Geekie will be in line for another big year, given that Boston added more depth, it is likely he won't get as many chances to produce as he did down the stretch.
Even if Geekie has 25 goals, it would be a regression but still a good season for the top-six forward.
#2, Joonas Korpisalo
The Boston Bruins have Joonas Korpisalo as the backup goalie behind Jeremy Swayman, who should be much better this season.
Swayman struggled last season, but it is likely he will be much better this season. With that, Korpisalo should get fewer starts, especially with the chance that Boston carries three goalies and has Michael DiPietro on the roster.
Korpisalo finished the year going 11-10-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .893 SV%, but with fewer starts, it will be hard for his numbers to improve.
#3, Mason Lohrei
Mason Lohrei took a big step forward in his second year as he played in 77 games, recording 5 goals and 28 assists for 33 points.
Lohrei had a good offensive season, but he should likely regress this season. Charlie McAvoy is healthy and should cut into some minutes for Lohrei that he got down the stretch.
Lohrei will have a harder time producing offensively with McAvoy healthy, which is why he finds himself on this list.
