3 Boston Bruins stars likely to regress in 2025-26 NHL season ft. Morgan Geekie

The Boston Bruins had a disappointing season as the team were sellers at the trade deadline and finished with the fifth-worst record in the NHL.

Ad

In the offseason, Boston added more depth and more talent to the roster to try and be a playoff team again this season. However, there are some players who are likely to regress, as here are three Bruins stars who are likely to regress this season.

3 Boston Bruins stars likely to regress

#1, Morgan Geekie

Morgan Geekie had a great season last year, as he was one of the lone bright spots for the Bruins.

Ad

Trending

Geekie finished the year with 33 goals and 24 assists for 57 points, which was his career-high in every category last season.

Although Geekie will be in line for another big year, given that Boston added more depth, it is likely he won't get as many chances to produce as he did down the stretch.

Even if Geekie has 25 goals, it would be a regression but still a good season for the top-six forward.

Ad

#2, Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo could see his playing time reduced - Source: Imagn

The Boston Bruins have Joonas Korpisalo as the backup goalie behind Jeremy Swayman, who should be much better this season.

Ad

Swayman struggled last season, but it is likely he will be much better this season. With that, Korpisalo should get fewer starts, especially with the chance that Boston carries three goalies and has Michael DiPietro on the roster.

Korpisalo finished the year going 11-10-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .893 SV%, but with fewer starts, it will be hard for his numbers to improve.

#3, Mason Lohrei

Mason Lohrei took a big step forward in his second year as he played in 77 games, recording 5 goals and 28 assists for 33 points.

Ad

Lohrei had a good offensive season, but he should likely regress this season. Charlie McAvoy is healthy and should cut into some minutes for Lohrei that he got down the stretch.

Lohrei will have a harder time producing offensively with McAvoy healthy, which is why he finds himself on this list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama