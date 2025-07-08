3 bounce-back candidates for Toronto Maple Leafs in upcoming 2025-26 NHL season 

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as it was another playoff disappointment for Toronto.
In the offseason, Toronto has been relatively quiet as the Maple Leafs did trade Mitch Marner to Vegas and haven't done much to replace him.
Ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season, here are three bounce-back candidates for the Maple Leafs.
3 bounce-back candidates for Toronto Maple Leafs
#1, Scott Laughton
Toronto made a bold move to acquire Scott Laughton at the trade deadline, for a prospect and a first-round pick.
However, Laughton struggled to fit in with the Maple Leafs and he was often on the fourth line. Now that he has an entire training camp with Toronto, Laughton is a prime candidate for a bigger role and a bounce-back season.
Laughton recorded 2 goals and 2 assists for 4 points in 20 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, and added just 2 assists in 13 playoff games.
#2, Mattias Maccelli
The Maple Leafs' biggest move this offseason was acquiring Mattias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth.
Maccelli can replace Mitch Marner on the Maple Leafs' top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.
"It comes down to ice time and opportunity kind of with the points," Maccelli said, via Sportsnet. "It wasn't obviously the best year for myself (last season). But I still know I'm a better player than I was ... I've got it still in me. Now, I've just got to show people that again."
If Maccelli does play on the top line, he will be a prime bounce-back candidate after he has just 8 goals and 10 assists for 18 points in 55 games.
#3, Auston Matthews
Auston Matthews finished the year third in points on the Maple Leafs, but it was still a disappointing year for the captain.
Matthews dealt with an injury all season, which impacted his play as he had just 33 goals and 78 points in 67 games.
Although that is a great year, the year prior he had 69 goals, and can easily be a 90+ point player, so Matthews is prime for a bounce-back season.
