The NHL regular season is winding down, with each team having less than five games left to play. For 16 teams, their seasons will continue into the Stanley Cup playoffs, where over 300 players will be vying for a chance at the championship.

Meanwhile, half of the league will begin their offseason plans, which include preparing for the NHL entry draft and free agency, which starts on July 1.

As always, the upcoming free agent class will feature stars, role players and prospects who are all looking to land their next contract, whether with their current team or not.

According to Hockey-Reference, the NHL's offense is down to 3.11 goals per game after reaching a salary cap-era high of 3.18 last season. Despite that slight drop in offense, players around the league still score, setting career highs in goals, assists and points.

With that in mind, here's a look at three breakout NHL stars having career seasons in the final years of their current deals.

3 breakthrough NHL stars who could land a big paycheck in 2024

#3. Lucas Raymond - Detroit Red Wings

Lucas Raymond was the Detroit Red Wings' fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft. Since agreeing to his entry-level contract on Aug. 21, 2021, valued at $925,000 a year, the 22-year-old Swedish left-winger has netted career highs in goals (26), assists (38) and points (64).

Since debuting, Raymond has 166 points in 234 games and is a two-time 20-goal scorer. Thus far, his only honor was being named to the All-Rookie Team in 2022. If he maintains his slim point lead over his captain Dylan Larkin, Raymond will become the Red Wings' youngest leading scorer since Larkin in 2018-19, who was also 22 at the time.

As one of the core young guns the Red Wings want to build around, they should re-sign their first-round draft pick to a four or five-year extension worth anywhere from $2 to $4 million per season. This new deal would keep him until he is 26 when he could become a free agent and, with some productive seasons under his belt, cash in on his next contract.

#2. Seth Jarvis - Carolina Hurricanes

Like Raymond, Seth Jarvis is another first-round pick (13th overall) from the 2020 entry draft. He has played 229 games for the Carolina Hurricanes over the past three seasons. After reaching 40 points as a rookie, he stayed on pace with 39 points in 2022-23.

At 19, Jarvis collected 17 goals and followed it up with 14 goals last season before erupting for 30 in 2023-24, becoming only the second player besides Sebastian Aho to reach the plateau. Considering the Hurricanes are one of the favorites to reach the Stanley Cup Final and win it all, Jarvis' offensive contributions haven't gone unnoticed across the league.

As one of the deepest teams in the NHL, Carolina can break through thanks to young players like Jarvis performing at high levels. Since he will become a restricted free agent in the offseason, Jarvis is set to get a nice pay increase from the $832,500 he is currently making.

#1. Sam Reinhart - Florida Panthers

The Buffalo Sabres selected Sam Reinhart with the second pick in the 2014 entry draft, one spot after his current team, the Florida Panthers, drafted Aaron Ekblad. Together, the pair played for the Stanley Cup last spring, falling short in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights.

While skating with the Sabres for seven seasons, Reinhart never scored more than 25 goals in a single season. However, once he was traded to the Panthers in July 2021, he blossomed into a 30-goal scorer, reaching 33 in 2021-22 and 31 in 2022-23.

In the final year of his expiring contract, valued at $6.5 million, he's erupted for the second most goals in the NHL with 53. At several points, Reinhart was close to catching league leader Auston Matthews (66), but that dream recently evaporated, and now he's in a battle with Zach Hyman to finish second.

Overall, Reinhart is finally living up to his draft status by collecting his first 90-point season. At 28, he'll be looking for a long-term deal, and with a 50-goal season on his resume, he could make over $8 million on a seven or eight-year deal to take him into the twilight of his career.