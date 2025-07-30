3 Canadian NHL teams who might end up missing the playoffs in 2025/26 season ft. Canucks

The NHL offseason is nearly a month in, and soon the focus will turn to training camps and the upcoming season.

Last season, five of the seven Canadian NHL teams made the playoffs, but that could change this year. Here are three Canadian NHL teams that could miss the playoffs next season.

#1, Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks missed the playoffs last season, as it was a chaotic year for the team due to some locker room issues.

The Canucks also had some key injuries to the likes of Quinn Hughes and Thatcher Demko, which hindered their season.

The Canucks didn't do a ton this offseason to add more talent to their roster, so Vancouver needs to stay healthy and for Elias Pettersson to be much better.

However, the Western Conference is deep, so making the playoffs will be tough for Vancouver.

Vancouver is +105 to make the playoffs.

#2, Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames were the other Canadian team to miss the playoffs last season, and it seems likely they will miss it again.

Calgary is in a weird spot as the Flames aren't bad enough to get a top-five pick but aren't good enough to make the playoffs.

The Flames are led by star goalie Dustin Wolf, who was in the running for Rookie of the Year. Calgary will need Wolf to steal plenty of games.

The Flames are +270 to make the playoffs.

#3, Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens snuck into the playoffs last season, but are still a young team and will need some things to go right to make the playoffs.

The Canadiens did add Noah Dobson this offseason to bolster their defense. However, the Eastern Conference should see the likes of the New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New York Islanders all to be better, which will make it harder for the Habs to make the playoffs.

Montreal is a +105 to make the playoffs.

