3 candidates Bruins could've considered for HC role instead of Marco Sturm ft. Marc Savard

On Thursday, Boston announced that it hired former Bruins forward Marco Sturm to be its new coach. It came after an interview process that reportedly saw the team go through upwards of a dozen candidates. Sturm brings a wealth of experience to Boston's bench.

Had the Bruins not gone with Sturm, there were several notable coaches who they could have chosen to lead the franchise.

Three candidates the Bruins could have considered instead of Marco Sturm

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

#1: Marc Savard

Marc Savard seems like he would have been a logical choice. A former Bruin himself, his career was cut short while in the middle of some of his best years.

Since transitioning to a coaching role, Savard has served as an assistant coach for Calgary and Toronto. Considering he was tasked with managing the Maple Leafs' power play group last season, and Boston's power play unit struggled, he likely would've been a great fit.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

#2: Misha Donskov

In May, when Boston general manager Don Sweeney updated members of the press on the team's coaching search, he indicated that some of the candidates the team is interested in interviewing are in the middle of playoff runs. While Sweeney didn't give specifics, Misha Donskov seems to fit the bill.

While Donskov is Dallas' assistant coach, he earned a reputation for being a difference-maker when he helped construct the Vegas Golden Knights' roster and helped lead the team to its 2023 Stanley Cup.

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

#3: Rick Tocchet

Rick Tocchet was recently hired to replace John Tortorella as the coach of the Flyers. Prior to that, a spot on Boston's bench would have made a lot of sense, and according to reports, the team was trying to get Tocchet in for an interview.

The Vancouver Canucks failed to make a Stanley Cup run over the past three seasons under Tocchet. However, his coaching resume would've made him a great fit for the job, while providing veteran leadership for the Bruins, who are eager to turn things around.

