3 coaches whose stock plummeted during the 2025 NHL Playoffs

This year's NHL playoffs have produced several heart-pounding moments, however, we've seen an equal number of disappointing performances. As we eagerly await the start of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, where Edmonton and Florida will once again battle it out over a seven-game series, let's take a look back at three coaches whose stock plummeted during the 2025 playoffs.
#1: Peter DeBoer - Dallas Stars
While the Dallas Stars made it to the Western Conference finals, the team struggled to keep up with the Oilers in 5-on-5 play. Although their season came to a disappointing end, with another loss to Edmonton, the worst was yet to come.
He spoke to members of the press about his head-scratching decision to pull netminder Jake Oettinger just seven minutes into Game 5, despite neither of the goals he let up being entirely his fault. Additionally, DeBoer went back to last year's playoffs during his critique of the starting goalie.
Not something you want to see out of a long-term coach.
#2: Bruce Cassidy - Vegas Golden Knights
To put it simply, the Vegas Golden Knights just didn't play well enough to make the Stanley Cup run they hoped for.
While Bruce Cassidy isn't entirely to blame for the fact that the team's top five goal scorers throughout the regular season essentially disappeared, the fact of the matter is that since winning the Stanley Cup, Cassidy and the Golden Knights have won just one playoff series.
While Cassidy likely won't lose his job this summer, his seat is getting hotter, and if the team struggles next year, we may see a coaching change in Vegas.
#3: Jared Bednar - Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland has already made it clear that Jared Bednar will remain the coach of the team despite their first-round exit from the postseason.
Despite that, and the fact that MacFarland told members of the press during his end-of-season media availability that the team has 100% faith in Bednar, his seat is undoubtedly getting hotter, and his stock has almost certainly fallen.
Since winning the Stanley Cup, Bednar has coached the team to just one series win.
