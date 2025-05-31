3 coaches whose stock plummeted during the 2025 NHL Playoffs

This year's NHL playoffs have produced several heart-pounding moments, however, we've seen an equal number of disappointing performances. As we eagerly await the start of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, where Edmonton and Florida will once again battle it out over a seven-game series, let's take a look back at three coaches whose stock plummeted during the 2025 playoffs.

Ad

3 NHL coaches whose stock dropped during the 2025 NHL Playoffs

#1: Peter DeBoer - Dallas Stars

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

While the Dallas Stars made it to the Western Conference finals, the team struggled to keep up with the Oilers in 5-on-5 play. Although their season came to a disappointing end, with another loss to Edmonton, the worst was yet to come.

Ad

Trending

He spoke to members of the press about his head-scratching decision to pull netminder Jake Oettinger just seven minutes into Game 5, despite neither of the goals he let up being entirely his fault. Additionally, DeBoer went back to last year's playoffs during his critique of the starting goalie.

Not something you want to see out of a long-term coach.

#2: Bruce Cassidy - Vegas Golden Knights

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

To put it simply, the Vegas Golden Knights just didn't play well enough to make the Stanley Cup run they hoped for.

Ad

While Bruce Cassidy isn't entirely to blame for the fact that the team's top five goal scorers throughout the regular season essentially disappeared, the fact of the matter is that since winning the Stanley Cup, Cassidy and the Golden Knights have won just one playoff series.

While Cassidy likely won't lose his job this summer, his seat is getting hotter, and if the team struggles next year, we may see a coaching change in Vegas.

Ad

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

#3: Jared Bednar - Colorado Avalanche

Ad

Colorado Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland has already made it clear that Jared Bednar will remain the coach of the team despite their first-round exit from the postseason.

Despite that, and the fact that MacFarland told members of the press during his end-of-season media availability that the team has 100% faith in Bednar, his seat is undoubtedly getting hotter, and his stock has almost certainly fallen.

Since winning the Stanley Cup, Bednar has coached the team to just one series win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama