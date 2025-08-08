3 Colorado Avalanche bounce-back candidates for 2025-26 feat. Martin Necas

The Colorado Avalanche will be heading into the 2025-26 season with high expectations. After a disappointing loss at the hands of the Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Avs are looking to get back into the thick of the Cup chase.
To achieve that aim, the Avalanche will need to get contributions throughout their lineup. That’s why three players stand out as ones who must get back to form this upcoming season.
So, here’s a look at the top three Colorado Avalanche bounce-back candidates for 2025-26.
3 Colorado Avalanche bounce-back candidates for 2025-26
#3 Gabriel Landeskog
The Colorado Avalanche captain returned to the ice after nearly three years away from the game. His return for Game 3 of the Dallas series was a welcome boost for the team.
This upcoming season will be an opportunity for Landeskog to bounce back and hopefully regain the form that helped Colorado win the 2022 Stanley Cup. The Avs will need his scoring and physical play in their top six.
But beyond that, Landeskog’s leadership will be more than welcome on the ice and in the dressing room.
#2 Brock Nelson
The 36-year-old Brock Nelson was a major trade deadline acquisition last season. While he hardly had a bad showing in Colorado, his six goals and 13 points in 19 games were not quite what fans were expecting.
That’s why Nelson will be looking to get back to his former 70-point self from 2022-23. Nelson had three straight 30-goal seasons and could be poised to get there by playing a full season under coach Jared Bednar.
Nelson will also be playing with other elite-level wingers in Colorado, something he really didn’t have in Long Island. If he can avoid injury and play the full season, Brock Nelson could have a renaissance.
#1 Martin Necas
It might seem interesting to call Martin Necas a bounce-back candidate for the Colorado Avalanche. After all, he scored 11 goals and 28 points in 30 games with the club last season.
However, there was offseason talk about Necas not feeling completely comfortable in Colorado. Considering that Necas is entering the final year of his contract, the 26-year-old forward will be looking to have a big year.
That expectation could push Necas over the 90-point plateau and beyond this upcoming season. Playing with either Nathan MacKinnon or Brock Nelson will also do wonders for Necas as he looks to prove he’s among the NHL’s elite top-line wingers.
