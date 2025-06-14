Impending free agent Mitch Marner has been the subject of speculation throughout this season as he will be the biggest free agent to hit the market this summer.

While the Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly did their best to re-sign him before the start of this past season, the club was unsuccessful in inking him to a long-term extension. Now that he’s set to hit the market, a bidding war could drive up Mitch Marner’s next contract.

In a piece in the The Athletic published on June 10, Dom Luszczyszyn discussed how Marner’s next contract could top $14 million AAV despite projections landing the 100-point scorer somewhere between $12 and $13 million AAV.

Given Marner’s career success thus far, topping $14 million AAV could be an overpay. So, here’s a look at three compelling reasons why Mitch Marner isn’t worth the $14 million AAV price tag he’s rumored to get.

3 compelling reasons why Mitch Marner isn’t worth the rumored $14M AAV price tag

#3 He doesn’t handle pressure well

One of the biggest criticisms surrounding Mitch Marner is the way he handles pressure. Specifically, playing in the media fishbowl that is Toronto has gotten to Marner at times.

That situation has been evident during the postseason, particularly in Game 7 situations. The media spotlight has been so intense that it seems to overwhelm Marner at times. That is why Marner joining another franchise with a “superstar” tag could be overwhelming for the former Leafs star.

Any team looking to bring Marner in with the hope of having him instantly elevate the team’s status may be surprised to find that Marner seems more interested in flying under the radar than being the team’s leader.

Consequently, some teams may feel that paying Marner $14 million AAV may be too high for a player who doesn’t want to be the team’s biggest star.

#2 He lacks individual accomplishments or awards

Mitch Marner doesn’t have the resume that other high-paid stars like Leon Draistail, Nathan MacKinnon or Auston Matthews have. Marner lacks a Calder, Hart or Art Ross Trophy. He’s gotten several All-Star appearances to his credit, but none of the major awards high-paid stars get.

While such awards aren’t the only way to measure a player’s success, Marner’s lack of major awards calls into question his value in the upper echelon of the NHL’s highest-paid stars.

This point isn’t to say that Mitch Marner is a bad player. But it highlights how Leon Draisaitl, for instance, can argue being worth $14 million as he has all the requisite hardware like a Hart Trophy, Art Ross, Rocket Richard, and so on.

If Marner wins any of these major awards after signing a new massive contract, he’ll justify the price tag. However, if he fails to do so, questions may abound regarding his overall ability to emerge among the league’s top stars.

#1 He’s yet to translate regular-season success into playoff glory

The biggest criticism of Marner has been his inability to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to postseason success.

Throughout Marner’s tenure in Toronto, the Leafs only made it out of the first round twice, both times falling to the Florida Panthers in the second round.

The most glaring issue has been the Maple Leafs’ 0-7 record in Game 7s during Marner’s time with the team.

Of course, that number isn’t solely on Marner. The other team members share the blame as well. But teams looking to bring in Marner as the player who can get them over the proverbial hump may realize that he lacks the track record other major superstars like Draisaitl or MacKinnon have in the postseason.

That situation could be enough to scare some teams away from shelling out the big money for Marner this summer.

