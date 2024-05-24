3 Dallas Stars players who disappointed in Game 1 double OT loss vs Edmonton Oilers

The Dallas Stars lost Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday, dropping their third consecutive series opener of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs. After falling behind twice, they got two goals from Tyler Seguin to force overtime.

However, Dallas had no answers for Edmonton Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Even though it's only one game, and plenty of series are left, the Stars must avoid dropping consecutive contests on home ice.

Three Dallas Stars players who disappointed in Game 1 double OT loss vs Edmonton Oilers

#3 Matt Duchene

Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars

Matt Duchene was a playoff overtime hero in Round 2 with a double overtime winner in Game 6 against the Colorado Avalanche to send Dallas into the Western Conference final.

Duchene scored in the opening round against the Vegas Golden Knights and earned an assist with 10 shots. He was a little more productive in the Colorado series, with a goal and three assists but had only eight shots.

In Game 1 against the Oilers, Duchene skated 23:37, the second-highest total of the playoffs. He was minus one and had a single shot on goal. Additionally, he didn't register a hit and finished 8-9 in the faceoff circle, the fourth time this postseason that he won less than 50% of the draws.

#2 Joe Pavelski

While the Stars marched to the Western Conference Final in 2023, Joe Pavelski collected nine goals and five assists for 14 points in as many games. He was one of the best players on the team and finished 17th in playoff scoring.

This year, though, Pavelski has had a miserable postseason run, with a goal (Round 2) and three assists in 14 games. Despite playing a more physical role, with 29 hits, the most he has collected since 2020, Dallas relies on him to score, but he isn't getting his name on the game sheet.

After skating 24:37 in Game 1 against the Oilers, Pavelski had the third-highest total for a forward in the lineup and contributed a shot on goal while finishing minus one. Meanwhile, he had one hit, one blocked shot and lost five faceoffs.

#1 Chris Tanev

Chris Tanev, Dallas Stars

At the NHL trade deadline, Chris Tanev was one of Dallas' big-ticket acquisitions. He was the shutdown defenseman they coveted, and with him in the lineup, the team secured the Central Division title and finished with the top record in the Western Conference.

As mentioned before, Tanev joined Dallas to play defense and not contribute on offense, which explains why he has earned a single assist in 14 games. But in Game 1 against Edmonton, he had one of his worst performances of the 2024 playoffs.

Not only was he minus two, but with just one shot, one hit and two blocked shots in 25:57, the third-highest total of the postseason, Tanev seemed invisible against the Oilers attack. Considering the amount of experience against his former Alberta rivals (53 games), Dallas needs more from their prized deadline pickup.