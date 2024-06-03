3 Dallas Stars players who disappointed in Game 6’s 2-1 loss feat. Jake Oettinger

The Dallas Stars were eliminated from the Stanely Cup playoffs following their 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.

As the Oilers get set to face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals, the Dallas Stars go home for the summer. On that note, here's a look at three Dallas Stars players who were disappointing in game 6 against Edmonton.

Three Dallas Stars players who disappointed in game 6

#1 Jamie Benn

The Dallas Stars captain had a quiet night as his team faced elimination. In 15:59 of ice time and 3:39 on the powerplay, Benn didn't register a shot on net. He didn't stand out on the Stars’ third line despite solid games from Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven.

Also, Benn was 8-6 in the faceoff circle, helping Dallas control the puck. However, he couldn't generate scoring chances or create opportunities for his linemates to generate chances of their own. However, the Oilers deserve credit, as their strong defensive game neutralized the Dallas offense throughout the game.

#2 Roope Hintz

For the second game in a row, Roope Hintz didn't stand out as a difference-maker on the ice. While linemates Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin had their looks, Hintz didn’t stand out as the elite number-one center that he is.

Overall, Hintz plays a solid two-way game, but when his team faces elimination, Hintz is expected to find that next level. He failed to deliver that next gear in game 6, allowing Edmonton to shut down the Stars offense.

Hintz finished the game with one shot on goal in 17:53 of ice time. He was 5-2 in the faceoff circle, highlighting the strong game Dallas had on draws. Nevertheless, the Stars came up short in the season’s most critical game.

#3 Jake Oettinger

It’s tough to blame Oettinger solely for the two powerplay goals Edmonton scored. But when a team registers 10 total shots in a game, a goaltender is expected to have an easy night. However, that wasn’t the case for Jake Oettinger.

He allowed two goals on 10 shots. In short, game 6 was his worst performance of the postseason, and it came at the worst possible moment. In hindsight, Oettinger could have easily shut out the Oilers in game 6.

However, the Oilers made the most of their two powerplay opportunities and locked down the rest of the game. While Oettinger deserves credit for making every save the rest of the way, it was the two saves he didn’t make that buried the Stars.