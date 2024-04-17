3 Detroit Red Wings stars set to be free agents in 2024 ft. Patrick Kane

The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the playoffs and will enter the off-season with some key free agents.

Detroit battled until the final game of the regular season, but with Washington winning on Tuesday night, it eliminated the Red Wings from playoff contention.

"It's hard, it's gutting,” Dylan Larkin said, via NHL.com “We’re pretty sad in here just to see it come to an end. And we have a great group of guys, a great, you know, fun year, great year, and to see it come to an end like that, is very, very sad, very hard."

Entering the off-season, GM Steve Yzerman will look to continue to improve the roster to end their playoff drought.

Three key Detroit Red Wings pending free agents

#1 Patrick Kane, RW

Patrick Kane signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings to try and put the team over the edge.

He played 50 games this season after returning from off-season surgery, recording 20 goals and 27 assists for 47 points. The American was nearly a point-per-game player at his age, so he will have suitors this offseason and could be a key departure for Detroit.

#2 Shayne Gostisbehere, D

Shayne Gostisbehere is a pending free agent

Shayne Gostisbehere signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings, and it was considered a risky signing as Gostisbehre has been inconsistent in his career.

However, Gostisbehere exceeded expectations, recording 56 points in 81 games, which was fourth on the team in points. Gostisbehere was a key player on the power play for Detroit and will have plenty of suitors in the offseason.

#3 Christian Fischer, RW

Christian Fischer was a key player for the Detroit Red Wings and shoring up their bottom-six.

He was on Detroit's third line with Robby Fabbri and Andrew Copp, as he played a physical role for the Red Wings while also adding some scoring. He ended the year with just 19 points in 79 games, but his ability to shut down opponents and play a key defensive role will make him a highly sought-after free agent.

Poll : Do you think Detroit will re-sign Patrick Kane? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback