3 most disappointing Dallas Stars players from WCF defeat to Edmonton Oilers feat. Mikko Rantanen

The Dallas Stars fell 6-3 in Game 5 of their Western Conference Final series against the Edmonton Oilers, officially ending another season in disappointment yet again.

The Stars lost to the Oilers last year in the Western Conference Final in six games, making it the second year in a row the Oilers dashed the Stars’ playoff hopes.

As the dust settles on what was a rather short series, it’s worth taking a look at the three most disappointing Dallas Stars players from the Western Conference Final defeat at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers.

3 most disappointing Dallas Stars players from WCF defeat to Edmonton Oilers

#3 Matt Duchene

Matt Duchene ended the postseason a minus-15 for the Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

Matt Duchene had a terrible Western Conference Final for the Dallas Stars. Duchene scored a goal in the entire series against the Oilers. However, that goal was offset by a slew of poor defensive plays that put the Stars behind the 8-ball.

All told, Duchene ended the postseason with one goal and six points in 17 games to go with a minus-15 rating.

Duchene’s downright terrible performance in the Western Conference Final could lead to questions about his return to the club next season.

#2 Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger was pulled early in Game 5 after givig up two goals on two shots - Source: Imagn

Jake Oettinger’s stunning removal from Game 5 raised plenty of eyebrows across the league. Oettinger was done for the night after giving up two goals on two shots in less than eight minutes.

Unfortunately for Oettinger, he did not have his best series. After outdueling presumptive Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck in the second round, Oettinger struggled against the Oilers.

In the five games against Edmonton, Oettinger surrendered 16 goals, including a 6-1 shellacking in Game 3.

While it’s hard to pin the blame solely on Oettinger for the goals given up throughout the series, he failed to make crucial saves to keep his team in the game. As a result, Oettinger’s lackluster performance potentially cost his team a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

#1 Mikko Rantanen

Mikko Rantanen's offense dried up after an explosive first two rounds - Source: Imagn

So much was said about Mikko Rantanen setting the world on fire after he torched his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, in their first-round matchup.

Then, Rantanen continued lighting the lamp against the Winnipeg Jets, notching a hat trick in Game 1 after scoring a hat trick against the Avalanche in the previous game.

But that tremendous production dried up in the Western Conference Final against the Oilers. Rantanen did not score a goal, notching three assists in the five games. While he ended the postseason as the Stars’ leading scorer with nine goals and 21 points, he failed to step up when it mattered most for his team.

