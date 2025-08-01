3 disappointing Vancouver Canucks players who are bounce-back candidates for 2025/26 NHL season ft. Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks were one of the most disappointing teams in the NHL last season as the Canucks missed the playoffs.

A big reason why the Canucks struggled was due to some poor play by some top-name players. Heading into the 2025-26 NHL season, here are three disappointing Canucks players who are bounce-back candidates.

3 Canucks bounce-back candidates

#1, Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson was the most disappointing player in the NHL last season, and the Canucks need him to be better.

Pettersson was in the first year of his massive, eight-year $92.8 million deal. The Swede was criticized for his lack of effort and not training all that much. Last season, he recorded 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points. It was a massive drop off from the 89-point and 102-point seasons.

Pettersson needs to be a top-tier player for the Canucks and should get plenty of ice time to be a bounce-back candidate.

#2, Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko wasn't bad last season, but he dealt with injuries as he only appeared in 23 games.

Demko is one of the top goalies in the NHL when he's healthy, so he will be a prime bounce-back candidate, assuming he's healthy.

If Demko is healthy and can start 40-50 games, it would be a big boost to the Canucks lineup.

He went 10-8-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .889 SV%, as Demko should have a sub-2.80 GAA and an above .910 SV%.

#3, Filip Chytil

The Canucks acquired Filip Chytil from the New York Rangers and were supposed to be an impactful player, but he didn't live up to the hype, in large part due to their offense.

Chytil skated in 56 games, recording 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points, but given that he's a top-six player, he needs to add more offense than that.

If the Canucks are going to be a playoff team, Chytil will need to have 20+ goals and 50+ points this season.

