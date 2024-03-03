3 Edmonton Oilers moves that make sense ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a precarious yet promising position as they chase first place in the Pacific Division. With the March 8 trade deadline on the horizon, the team faces the challenging task of making strategic moves to fortify its roster for a potential Stanley Cup run. However, the dual challenge lies in not only acquiring new talent but also shedding salary to accommodate future cap constraints.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers are actively exploring various options, focusing on adding both forwards and defensemen to their roster. Friedman said:

"Edmonton...continues to look at a couple of things. A couple of forwards, a defenseman. They need to move someone out. They’ve tried to incentivize other teams to take someone out. But they continue to look at a couple forwards and defenseman, and we’ll see where they end up."

Edmonton Oilers trade deadline: 3 smart potential moves revealed

#1. Cody Ceci: Addressing defensive needs

Cody Ceci, Darnell Nurse's defensive partner, has faced criticism from Edmonton Oilers fans despite being a dependable presence on the blue line. The 30-year-old blueliner comes with a $3.25-million cap hit for the remainder of this season and the next, making him a prime candidate for a trade.

Ceci's on-ice performance, coupled with concerns about the quality of competition and results, makes him a potential departure. As management seeks to optimize the defensive pairings, moving Ceci before the deadline could open up opportunities for a more effective replacement.

#2. Warren Foegele: Balancing success with financial realities

Warren Foegele has been enjoying a career season, contributing significantly to the Edmonton Oilers' success. However, the forward's impending unrestricted free agency status and his current $2.75-million contract present a financial dilemma for Edmonton.

With the team facing challenges fitting all desired players under the salary cap in the coming years, trading Foegele now rather than risk losing him for nothing in the offseason could secure valuable assets.

#3. Brett Kulak's possible move

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to bolster their blue line, and defenseman Brett Kulak emerges as a likely candidate for a trade. Despite being a highly useful player, the 30-year-old comes with a $2.75-million price tag.

Kris Knoblauch, acknowledging Kulak's pairing with Vincent Desharnais as the "best third pairing" in the NHL, highlights his versatility.

However, the cost may prompt the Oilers to explore options, especially given their good fortune in avoiding significant injuries to the blue line so far. Kulak's ability to seamlessly step up in the lineup if needed makes him a valuable asset on the trade market.