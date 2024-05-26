3 Edmonton Oilers players who disappointed in Game 2 loss feat. Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers couldn't build on the momentum they created in their game 1 win over the Dallas Stars. The Oilers lost game 2, 3-1, on Saturday as their biggest stars had a quiet game.

On that note, here's a look at three Edmonton Oilers players who were a letdown in Game 2.

Three Edmonton Oilers players who disappointed in game 2

#1 Ryan McLeod

On a night where just about every Oilers player ended up with a minus next to their name, Ryan McLeon stood out as one of the most noticeable names.

While McLeon had two shots, he finished the game a minus-1. The issue with McLeod is that he's the Oilers’ third-line center. As such, he has failed to deliver in a shutdown role in this series.

In game 2, the McLeod, Warren Foegele and Derek Ryan unit was burned in the third period by Mason Marchment. The Stars out-maneuvered the Oilers, creating the space needed for Ryan Suter’s shot that Marchment redirected.

In this sequence, McLeod was hovering near the blue line as the entire play happened in front of Stuart Skinner. The Oilers couldn't afford to get caught drifting around the play with a lineup as dangerous as the Dallas Stars.

#2 Warren Foegele

Foegele ended up a minus-2 on the game. He mustered two shots on goal but not much more in nearly 11 minutes of ice time.

Foegele was on the ice for the first two Dallas goals. Like McLeod, Foegle was hanging around the top of the circle as the play developed in front of Skinner, leading to Dallas’ second goal.

This type of play from the Edmonton Oilers’ third line cannot continue if the Oilers want to advance. While the third line has been relatively effective throughout the postseason, Dallas seems to have found a weak link in the Oilers lineup, exploiting it to their benefit.

#3 Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid was a minus-1 with one shot on goal in over 24 minutes of ice time. The Stars did an excellent job of neutralizing McDavid’s speed, keeping him mostly to the outside. He was unable to generate high-speed zone entries.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch loaded up his top line, adding Leon Draisaitl with McDavid and Zach Hyman. However, the trio was unable to get any traction. Hyman got lost in the shuffle, removing McDavid’s favorite passing target.

Overall, McDavid was the Edmonton Oilers’ biggest disappointment, especially after his game 1 heroics in 2OT.