3 Edmonton Oilers players who disappointed in Stanley Cup Final Game 1 loss feat. Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers lost the opening game of this year’s Stanley Cup Finals 3-0. The brilliant performance by Florida Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky overshadowed the shortcomings of several Oilers players.

While the entire Edmonton Oilers’ lineup could not get the job done in Game 1, three players were the most disappointing. So, here’s a look at the three players who disappointed the most in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

3 Edmonton Oilers players who disappointed the most in Game 1

#1: Corey Perry

Corey Perry is the most experienced playoff performer on the Edmonton Oilers. However, Perry was largely inconsequential in Game 1. While his ice time was limited, to begin with, Perry barely saw any action past the midway mark of the second period.

Trending

The Oilers brought Perry in to provide leadership and physicality. Given his experience, he’s expected to be a difference-maker when on the ice. However, his 8:45 minutes of ice time left him relegated to a minimal fourth-line role.

The Oilers will need the fourth line to provide key shifts in between times when Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid hit the ice. Like Perry, Connor Brown and Warren Foegele, who both barely saw more than ten minutes on the ice, must strive to supply energy and secondary scoring chances.

#2: Evander Kane

Evander Kane is one of the most talented players on the Edmonton Oilers roster. Unfortunately, he’s continued his relatively quiet postseason, failing to register a significant role on the night. While he saw more than 15 minutes of ice time, his three shots on goal were not enough to make a difference.

Also, Kane has lacked the physicality that complemented his scoring abilities earlier in his career. At this point, Kane is playing more like a bottom-six forward rather than the top-six scorer he can be. That is why Kane must step up and produce for the Oilers.

As Game 1 showed, there is very little scoring depth on the Edmonton Oilers beyond Draisaitl, McDavid, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard.

#3: Stuart Skinner

The Panthers scored two goals on the first five shots they had on goal. In total, the Panthers managed 18 shots on goal but scored twice. Skinner did not face a high number of shots, nor did he face the number of quality opportunities that Bobrovsky faced.

Overall, Skinner must keep the Edmonton Oilers in the game from the beginning. In Game 1, the Oilers fell into a 2-0 hole they could not climb out of. Skinner needs to shut the door, like Bobrovsky did, for the Oilers to get back into the series.