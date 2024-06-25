3 Edmonton Oilers players who disappointed in Stanley Cup Final Game 7 loss feat. Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers' playoff run ended in bitter disappointment as the Florida Panthers ground out a 2-1 win in Game 7, earning the Cats their first Stanley Cup. With Game 7 now officially in the books, it’s worth taking a look into the Edmonton Oilers players who fell short just one step away from the trophy.

Here are the three most disappointing Edmonton Oilers players in Game 7.

3 Edmonton Oilers who disappointed in Game 7

#3: Evan Bouchard

Evan Bouchard had an unbelievable regular season and an incredible playoff run, finishing the postseason with 32 points in 25 games. However, he failed to live up to expectations in Game 7.

Bouchard failed to register a point in the final game. While he had five shots on goal, they were mostly from the point and he was unable to make high-danger shots. With no traffic in front of the net, Sergei Bobrovsky was able to make easy saves.

Trending

Beyond his lack of offense, his defensive game was surprisingly bad as well. In particular, a move that Sam Reinhart made on Bouchard near the end of the second period during a line change evidenced how slow to react Bouchard was throughout the game.

Also, the high-sticking penalty Bouchard took in the third period was the result of a turnover at the blue line. While it was only a two-minute minor, the penalty came early in the third with the Oilers trailing, furthering their chances at a comeback.

#2: Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl did not score a goal in the Stanley Cup Finals. He finished the series with three assists, two of which came in Game 4. Beyond that, Draisaitl was ice-cold during the final.

He is on this list because he did not show up when the Edmonton Oilers needed him the most. Draisaitl, along with Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid, essentially played the final six minutes of the third period but were unable to generate chances. While the Oilers came close to tying the game at least once, Draisaitl was not a significant factor down the stretch.

#1: Connor McDavid

It’s tough to say that the Conn Smythe Trophy winner was the most disappointing player on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7. But considering that McDavid is arguably one of the best players in the world, going pointless in the last two games does not look good.

After racking up eight points in two games, McDavid went completely silent in Games 6 and 7. While the Panthers deserve credit for shutting down the Oilers' captain, the fact that he wasn’t a factor in the final makes Connor McDavid the biggest disappointment for Edmonton in the final game.