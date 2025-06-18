3 Edmonton Oilers players who might not return next season after crushing 2025 Stanley Cup finals defeat ft. Jeff Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers have lost in the Stanley Cup Finals in back-to-back years to the Florida Panthers, and the team could make some major changes this offseason.

The Oilers have some key pending free agents, but Edmonton should also look at the trade market. After another playoff disappointment, here are three Oilers players who may not return.

3 Edmonton Oilers players who might not return

#1, Jeff Skinner

Edmonton signed Jeff Skinner to a one-year, $3 million deal in hopes of adding some more secondary scoring to the lineup.

However, Skinner struggled to produce as his game didn't translate to the playoffs and was a healthy scratch for the majority of the playoffs. After being scratched, Skinner will likely try to sign with a team where he has a better chance of playing more often.

Skinner finished the regular season with 16 goals and 13 assists for 29 points in 72 games, while in the playoffs, he had one goal and one assist for two points in five games.

#2, Stuart Skinner/Calvin Pickard

Edmonton could make a move for a goalie- Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers' goaltending has been an issue for years, and Edmonton needs to make a move.

The Oilers have Stuart Skinner under contract for $2.6 million and Pickard for $1 million. Although Edmonton isn't spending much on goaltending and can afford to keep them both, the Oilers need to make a trade for a goalie.

If the Oilers make a trade for a goalie, it is likely that Skinner or Pickard would be dealt somewhere else. The top free-agent goalie is Jake Allen, who is a backup, so Edmonton should explore the trade market.

#3, John Klingberg

John Klingberg signed a one-year deal with Edmonton, but he struggled to produce offensively and was a liability on defense, so the Oilers should let him leave in free agency.

Edmonton needs to upgrade its defensive unit and focus more on shutdown players, not offense, and Klingberg will be gone to make that change.

