3 Florida Panthers players with lowest plus/minus rating in Stanley Cup Final feat. Matthew Tkachuk

The Florida Panthers will face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday after blowing a 3-0 series lead. While there are a number of explanations for the Panthers’ collapse, one of the most glaring reasons has been their lack of effective defensive play.

After stifling the Oilers’ offense in the first three games, the Florida Panthers have been unable to close the floodgates since Game 4. But just how bad has it been? Let’s take a look at a telling statistic to illustrate the Panthers’ defensive struggles: Plus/minus rating.

Here’s a look at the three Florida Panthers players with the lowest plus/minus rating in the Stanley Cup Finals.

3 Florida Panthers players with the lowest plus/minus in the Stanley Cup Final

#3: Matthew Tkachuk -5

Tkachuk has been the inspirational leader throughout the season and playoffs for the Panthers. He played exceptionally well through the first three rounds of the postseason and was huge during the first three games of the series.

Then, it’s almost as if Tkachuk was kidnapped and replaced with a double. He is a minus-5 overall in the series. However, he registered a minus-3 in Games 4 and 6. While he is tied for the team lead with 22 points in 23 games, he’s only produced a goal and an assist against the Oilers.

Tkachuk will need to rekindle his solid play to make the Florida Panthers’ second line the effective unit it was before Game 4.

#2: Sam Bennett -5

Bennett is known for his strong two-way play. He’s a hard-hitting player who can put the puck in the back of the net. He’s also a reliable defensive player who avoids silly mistakes in his own end.

However, it seems that Bennett has gone missing during the Stanley Cup Final. While he has registered a goal and three assists in the Cup Final, his defensive play has evaporated. He finished a minus-4 in Game 6’s 5-1 loss. He also registered a minus-3 in Game 4 and a minus-2 in Game 3.

The Florida Panthers need Bennett to return to form as the team’s reliable second-line center for Game 7. Another minus-4 performance will leave the Panthers pondering what went wrong in the Final.

#1: Carter Verhaeghe -9

Verhaeghe has solidified himself on the Panthers’ top line. He’s provided an offensive spark to complement team captain Sasha Barkov’s elite two-way play. Offensively, Verhaeghe is third on the Panthers in postseason scoring with 19 points in 23 games.

However, his defensive play has taken a nosedive in the Cup Final. Verhaeghe is a minus-9 overall in the series after three straight minus-3 games against Edmonton. In Game 6, Verhaeghe ended the game with a minus-2.

That sort of performance will not suffice, as his offense hasn’t offset his poor defensive play. Verhaeghe has just one goal and one assist in six games. The Florida Panthers will need a focused effort from Verhaeghe in order to close out the series in Game 7.