3 Florida Panthers players who might not return next season despite claiming second-straight Stanley Cup title ft. Brad Marchand

The Florida Panthers are not letting go of their hold on the Stanley Cup.

For the second consecutive year, the Panthers are the last team standing in the NHL, becoming the 10th franchise in league history to go back-to-back.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Matthew Tkachuk said it after the game: How can they not be considered a dynasty? Three straight finals appearances, two straight championships—he's not wrong.

What was even more impressive was the fashion in which the Panthers won this year. The 2023-24 victory saw some ups and downs, particularly in the finals against the Oilers. That wasn't the case this year. Florida dominated all series long, shutting down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the most important moments.

Many are debating whether this iteration of the Panthers is one of, if not the greatest, teams in the salary cap era. Unfortunately, because of that salary cap, it's impossible to bring the same roster back year after year. Florida has several key pending UFAs, and it's very likely that a few of them wind up leaving town.

So, let's take a look at 3 Florida Panthers who could head elsewhere this offseason after winning the Stanley Cup.

3 Panthers players who might not return in 2025-26

#1. Brad Marchand

What a crazy last six months it's been for Brad Marchand. The former Boston Bruins captain could never have imagined this scenario playing out back in February. The struggles of the Bruins combined with a lack of progress on a contract, and all of a sudden, Marchand was dealt to a bitter rival in Florida, and it couldn't have gone any better.

The 37-year-old did all the Panthers could have asked for and more. He piled up 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 games, along with a plethora of clutch goals and plays along the way.

While they wouldn't have won the Stanley Cup without him, Marchand's performance has all but certainly priced himself out of Florida. Reports have suggested that the pending UFA is seeking the most money possible on a new contract, which is not something Bill Zito can offer.

#2. Aaron Ekblad

Another pending UFA in Florida is Aaron Ekblad. The 2014 1st overall pick has spent his entire career with the organization and has been a key cog in their recent success. His pairing with Gustav Forsling has shut down the opposition's best, unlike anyone else in hockey over the last several years.

Ekblad has expressed a desire to remain a Panther for life, and his willingness to take a discount. The question is, how much is he willing to sacrifice? With the addition of Seth Jones, Bill Zito has very little wiggle room and a backup plan on the right side of the blue line.

The 29-year-old very well could stay in Florida, but if he hits the open market, it will be hard not to be tempted by more money elsewhere.

#3. Nate Schmidt

Nate Schmidt's play in these Stanley Cup Playoffs flew way under the radar. The veteran defenseman was an extremely pleasant surprise for the Florida Panthers and saved his best for last, producing five points (five assists) in the finals alone.

The 33-year-old is a pending UFA, and his resurgence on the biggest stage in hockey will undoubtedly have teams around the league interested in bringing him in. Florida has Uvis Balinskis signed for $850,000 in 2025-26, who can fill Schmidt's bottom pairing role and is five years younger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama