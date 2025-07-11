3 goalies the Oilers should target via trade after quiet free agency ft. Ilya Sorokin x Islanders

The Edmonton Oilers have had a relatively quiet offseason, and one area of need the Oilers have yet to address is goaltending.

Ad

Edmonton has both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard under contract for next season. However, given that both lost the starting net throughout the playoffs, the Oilers' GM Stan Bowman said he would look at upgrading the goalie position.

“Well, the evaluation isn’t something you do just once or twice and then it's over with. When I say that, it’s not just looking at the goaltending we have, but also what's out there and options," Bowman said, via Oilers.com. "So it's going to be a process that we're going to go through.

Ad

Trending

"I don't think we're going to come to one decision tomorrow or the next day. It's really about taking in the information, and eventually, we're going to settle on the thing that we think makes the most sense... We're not at the point where we're saying we're definitely bringing in new goalies.”

If the Oilers look to upgrade the goalie position, it will likely have to come by trade, and here are three potential trade targets.

Ad

3 goalies the Oilers should target via trade

#1, Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin's name has come up in trade talks as the New York Islanders are in the midst of a rebuild, so the Islanders could get a ton back for him.

The Russian is one of the best goalies in the NHL, and is under contract through the 2031-32 season. Given he has plenty of years of control, it does seem unlikely the Islanders will trade him.

Ad

But, if Sorokin is indeed on the trade market, Bowman has to do whatever it takes to land the star goalie.

#2, Joonas Korpisalo, Bruins

Boston could shop Joonas Korpisalo- Source: Imagn

The Boston Bruins traded for Joonas Korpisalo last offseason, and already, he could be on the move.

Ad

Korpisalo is the backup to Jeremy Swayman, but after the season ended, Korpisalo vented his frustration with his lack of playing time. Boston then signed Michael DiPietro this offseason, who could take over as a backup.

Korpisalo would be a good goalie to be part of a tandem with Skinner, and it likely wouldn't cost all that much to acquire him.

#3, Elvis Merzlikins, Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins is the starting goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his name has come up in trade rumors.

Ad

Merzlikins has two years left on his deal and is owed $5.4 million per season, but Edmonton could get Columbus to retain some salary to make him more affordable.

A tandem of Merzlikins and Skinner would be much better for Edmonton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama