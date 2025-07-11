3 goalies the Oilers should target via trade after quiet free agency ft. Ilya Sorokin x Islanders

The Edmonton Oilers have had a relatively quiet offseason, and one area of need the Oilers have yet to address is goaltending.
Edmonton has both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard under contract for next season. However, given that both lost the starting net throughout the playoffs, the Oilers' GM Stan Bowman said he would look at upgrading the goalie position.
“Well, the evaluation isn’t something you do just once or twice and then it's over with. When I say that, it’s not just looking at the goaltending we have, but also what's out there and options," Bowman said, via Oilers.com. "So it's going to be a process that we're going to go through.
"I don't think we're going to come to one decision tomorrow or the next day. It's really about taking in the information, and eventually, we're going to settle on the thing that we think makes the most sense... We're not at the point where we're saying we're definitely bringing in new goalies.”
If the Oilers look to upgrade the goalie position, it will likely have to come by trade, and here are three potential trade targets.
3 goalies the Oilers should target via trade
#1, Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin's name has come up in trade talks as the New York Islanders are in the midst of a rebuild, so the Islanders could get a ton back for him.
The Russian is one of the best goalies in the NHL, and is under contract through the 2031-32 season. Given he has plenty of years of control, it does seem unlikely the Islanders will trade him.
But, if Sorokin is indeed on the trade market, Bowman has to do whatever it takes to land the star goalie.
#2, Joonas Korpisalo, Bruins
The Boston Bruins traded for Joonas Korpisalo last offseason, and already, he could be on the move.
Korpisalo is the backup to Jeremy Swayman, but after the season ended, Korpisalo vented his frustration with his lack of playing time. Boston then signed Michael DiPietro this offseason, who could take over as a backup.
Korpisalo would be a good goalie to be part of a tandem with Skinner, and it likely wouldn't cost all that much to acquire him.
#3, Elvis Merzlikins, Blue Jackets
Elvis Merzlikins is the starting goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his name has come up in trade rumors.
Merzlikins has two years left on his deal and is owed $5.4 million per season, but Edmonton could get Columbus to retain some salary to make him more affordable.
A tandem of Merzlikins and Skinner would be much better for Edmonton.
