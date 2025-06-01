3 most important Edmonton Oilers players not named McDavid and Draisaitl that will play a key role in Stanley Cup Final ft. Evan Bouchard

The Edmonton Oilers are set to face the Florida Panthers in a rematch of last spring’s epic seven-game showdown that saw the Cats hoist their first-ever Stanley Cup.

Fast-forward to this spring, and the Oilers will be looking to flip the script. But in order for the Oilers to bring home Canada’s first Stanley Cup in over three decades, the team’s depth will need to step up against a potent Panthers team that looks poised to repeat.

So, here’s a look at the three most important Edmonton Oilers players not named Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl that will need to step up in the Stanley Cup Final.

#3 Corey Perry

Corey Perry has provided crucial depth scoring for the Oilers this postseason - Source: Imagn

Corey Perry has been to the Stanley Cup multiple times, winning the Cup just once in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks.

This spring marks the fourth season in a row that Perry has made it to the Cup Final. On the three previous occasions, his team has come up short. That is why the 40-year-old Perry will need to step up for the Edmonton Oilers, continuing his impressive playoff run in which he’s notched seven goals and 10 points in 16 contests.

Perry could matchup against fellow veteran Brad Marchand in a battle of notorious agitators as both players chase one more championship before their playing days are done.

#2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' understated leadership will once again be a pivotal factor for Edmonton - Source: Imagn

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tends to fly under the radar for the Edmonton Oilers. He’s one of the team’s core players but doesn’t get the recognition that Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl get.

As a result, Nugent-Hopkins will need to step up as the Panthers, and defensive forward extraordinaire Sasha Barkov, focus on shutting down McDavid and Draisaitl. Nugent-Hopkins has been uber-productive this postseason, registering 13 assists and 18 points in 16 games. That’s a trend Edmonton hopes will continue moving forward.

#1 Evan Bouchard

Evan Bouchard could be a difference-maker in the Stanley Cup Final - Source: Imagn

The Oilers' number-one defenseman will play a pivotal role in getting his team past the Florida Panthers. Evan Bouchard has emerged as a true elite blue liner following a somewhat underwhelming regular season.

Bouchard’s 17 points in 16 games this postseason have been crucial in getting the Oilers back to the Stanley Cup Final. He will need to continue his impressive production if the Oilers are to capture the Cup this time around.

