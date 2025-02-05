3 most impressive Boston Bruins players from 3-0 shutout win over Minnesota Wild feat. Jeremy Swayman 

The Boston Bruins notched a huge 3-0 shutout win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The Bruins have now won two in a row and look to continue their quest for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference this season.

Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie (EN) scored for the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, Marc-Andre Fleury had a solid start for the Minnesota Wild, giving up two goals on 34 shots.

Here's a closer look at the three most impressive Boston Bruins players from their shutout win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

3 most impressive Boston Bruins players from shutout win over Minnesota Wild

#3. Charlie McAvoy

Charlie McAvoy played a whale of a game for the Bruins. In addition to getting the game-winner, McAvoy ended the night a plus-1 in over 21 minutes of ice time. He hit the ice in 26 shifts, getting four shots on goal.

McAvoy showed why he’s Boston’s No. 1 defenseman, giving his team a strong defensive performance while providing a huge offensive boost. McAvoy’s goal was his seventh of the season and his second point over his last three games.

#2. Matthew Poitras

Matthew Poitras had his best game of the season on Tuesday night. He notched two assists, helping out on both Bruins' second-period goals. In particular, his assist on Frederic’s goal was impressive as Poitras led a 3-on-2 rush, feeding a cross-ice pass to a streaking Frederic. Frederic didn’t miss the shot, beating Fleury up over his left shoulder.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Poitras is on a roll as he registered two points in his last game against the New York Rangers. The two points against the Wild now bring his point total to 11 in 24 games, showing promise for the Bruins’ former second-round pick.

Poitras’ efforts earned him the game’s second star.

#1. Jeremy Swayman

Jeremy Swayman was the Bruins’ best player on the ice. Swayman stopped 35 shots for his third shutout of the season. Swayman now has 18 wins in 38 games.

More importantly, Swayman has now registered strong back-to-back outings after giving up six goals against the Buffalo Sabres on January 28. With Swayman rolling, the Bruins can confidently attempt to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Swayman’s solid performance earned him the game’s first star.

The Bruins will have a quick turnaround on the ice as they take on the New York Rangers next at TD Garden on Wednesday.

