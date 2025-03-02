3 most impressive Boston Bruins players from 3-2 win over Pittsburgh Penguins feat. Joonas Korpisalo 

It's crunch time for the Boston Bruins, who came into today's game against the struggling Pittsburgh Penguins on the outside looking in at a playoff spot. And despite a tense third period, they were able to hang on and secure two valuable points in the standings with a 3-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena over the Penguins on Saturday.

Boston improves to 28-25-8; the Penguins are now 24-29-9.

The opening 20 minutes of play went Boston's way, as they took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from David Pastrnak and Mason Lohrei. Pastrnak's 32nd goal of the season extended his career-high point streak to 17 games.

There was no scoring to speak of in the second period as the Bruins maintained their two-goal lead. They managed to do so until just over six minutes remaining in the third period when Pittsburgh's Anthony Beauvillier broke the shutout bid of Joonas Korpisalo and halved the Boston lead.

With Alex Nedeljkovic on the bench for a sixth attacker, the Bruins got a valuable insurance goal from Charlie Coyle, who scored shorthanded to extend their lead to 3-1. Pittsburgh wasn't done quite yet, managing to make it a one-goal game again thanks to Rickard Rakell late in regulation.

It's as close as Pittsburgh would get, as Boston fended them off in the dying seconds of the third.

Korpisalo finished with 31 saves, while Nedeljkovic made 23 saves.

3 most impressive Boston Bruins players from 3-2 win over Pittsburgh Penguins

#1. Joonas Korpisalo

Korpisalo is playing in his first season with the Bruins after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators during the offseason in the highly-publicized trade for Linus Ullmark.

And while his early-season numbers weren't the best, he came through with one of his better performances as a Bruin against the Penguins on Saturday. He finished with 31 saves, including four saves on Kevin Hayes and seven saves on defenseman Kris Letang.

#2. David Pastrnak

One of the hottest players in the NHL right now, Pastrnak extended his point streak to a career-best 17 straight games with his first period goal, deking past Nedeljkovic not even two minutes into the contest:

The goal was Pastrnak's 32nd of the season, which leads the Bruins.

#3. Pavel Zacha

One of the veteran leaders for the Bruins, Zacha came through in a big way with a pair of assists against the Penguins.

He also finished with a +1 rating and dished out a pair of hits.

