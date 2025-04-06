3 most impressive Boston Bruins players from 5-1 win over Carolina Hurricanes feat. David Pastrnak

The Boston Bruins snapped a dreadful 10-game losing streak with a resounding 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Bruins picked up their 31st win of the season, potentially signaling a turnaround as the campaign heads into its final half-dozen games.

David Pastrnak led the way offensively with a hat trick and five points. Morgan Geekie, who also had five points, and Elias Lindholm added goals for Boston. Meanwhile, Justin Robidas scored his first of the season to get the Hurricanes on the board at the 19:05 mark of the third period.

Here’s a look at the three most impressive Bruins players from their 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

#1. Jeremy Swayman

It’s hard to imagine Jeremy Swayman earning just the third star after a 39-save performance. Nevertheless, Swayman’s tremendous outing was crucial in keeping the Bruins in the game.

Swayman faced a barrage of shots in the third period, as the Hurricanes peppered him with 15 attempts. He stood tall until one slipped past him late to spoil the shutout.

Regardless, Swayman’s effort earned him his 21st win of the season.

#2. Mogan Geekie

Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie has emerged as a serious contributor this season. On Saturday night, he erupted for a goal and four assists. He proved a perfect running mate for Pastrnak as the duo dominated Carolina.

Here’s a look at Geekie’s tally:

Geekie’s 28th goal of the season opened the scoring at the 18:49 mark of the first period. He now has 11 points in his last five games and continues to look increasingly confident as he hits career highs across the board.

#3. David Pastrnak

David Pastrnak put on a show against the Hurricanes, recording a hat trick and two assists. He singlehandedly carried the Bruins’ offense in the absence of secondary scoring.

His first goal put Boston up 3-0 midway through the second period:

He followed it with a baseball-style goal early in the third that essentially put the game out of reach:

He capped the night with his third to give Bruins fans something special to celebrate — along with the end of the team’s worst losing streak in a decade:

The Bruins will be back in action on Sunday night as they take on the Buffalo Sabres in a battle to escape the Atlantic Division cellar at the KeyBank Center.

