3 most impressive Boston Bruins players from 7-2 win over New Jersey Devils feat. David Pastrnak

The Boston Bruins earned a dominant 7-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at Prudential Center. The Bruins chased Devils starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom midway through the third period after exploding for three goals in the final frame.
David Pastrnak opened the scoring with his 41st goal of the season for Boston. Michael Callahan, Jakub Lauko, Casey Mittelstadt, Morgan Geekie, Fraser Minten and Cole Koepke added goals for the Bruins. Meanwhile, Stefan Noesanden and Timo Meier tallied for the Devils.
Here are the three most impressive players from the Boston Bruins’ big win over New Jersey.
3 most impressive Boston Bruins players from win over New Jersey Devils
#1. Jeremy Swayman
Jeremy Swayman had a solid outing for the Bruins, stopping 19 of 21 shots. It’s worth noting that Swayman was crucial after the Devils cut the deficit to 3-2.
Instead of crumbling, Swayman held firm. Shortly afterward, Casey Mittelstadt made it 4-2. In the third period, Swayman shut the door as the Bruins pulled away with three more goals.
#2. Morgan Geekie
Morgan Geekie continued his strong play by scoring a goal and finishing with a plus-3 rating. He registered three shots on goal and was active offensively throughout the night:
Geekie capitalized on a perfect setup from David Pastrnak, redirecting the puck past Markstrom to extend Boston’s lead to 5-2. For his performance, Geekie earned the game’s second star.
#3. David Pastrnak
David Pastrnak was the Bruins’ most effective offensive player, recording three points (one goal, two assists) in a dominant showing.
Here is Pastrnak’s play that led to Michael Callahan’s goal:
He weaved through the Devils’ zone, drew in two defenders and fired a cross-ice pass to Parker Wotherspoon, who then set up Callahan for a blast that beat Markstrom. For his performance, Pastrnak nabbed the game’s top star.
The Bruins will be back in action on Thursday night as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.
