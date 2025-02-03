3 most impressive Calgary Flames players from 3-2 victory over Seattle Kraken feat. Yegor Sharangovich

The Calgary Flames entered Sunday's game against the Seattle Kraken hoping to rebound from Saturday night's 3-1 loss at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings, Meanwhile, the Kraken came into the contest with a 2-2 record in their last four games.

Ultimately, it was the Flames who raced out to an early first-period lead and later held on for a 3-2 victory, improving their record to 26-19-7; the Kraken fell to 23-28-3.

The opening 20 minutes of play went about as ideally as the Flames could hope, as they took a 3-0 lead within a four-minute span. Morgan Frost, recently acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers, scored his first goal as a member of the Flames.

Calgary then got goals from Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau, both scored on the power play.

Neither team found the back of the net in the game's middle frame until the 14:31 mark when Seattle's Kaapo Kakko scored his ninth goal of the season, putting Seattle back into the game and setting up a tense third period.

Just 5:41 into the third period, the Kraken cut the Flames' lead to one thanks to Brandon Tanev's ninth goal of the season. But press as they would, the Kraken proved unable to get the equalizer.

Goaltender Dan Vladar made saves 29 saves as part of the win, while Joey Daccord made 32 saves in a losing effort.

3 most impressive Calgary Flames players from victory over Seattle Kraken

#1. Yegor Sharangovich

A clutch performance by Sharangovich, he delivered a goal and an assist for a team-high two points on the night.

His first period goal put him in double-digits for goals so far this season with 10.

#2. Morgan Frost

Playing in his second game with the Flames since being acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, Frost made an impact right away by scoring his first goal wearing a Calgary uniform.

Frost finished with a +1 rating while also firing five shots at Joey Daccord.

#3. Dan Vladar

Dan Vladar hasn't been at his best this season, entering Sunday's contest with a 3.12 goals against average and being supplanted as the starter in the Calgary net by Dustin Wolf.

However, Vladar turned in a fine performance against the Kraken with 29 saves and picking up his seventh victory. He made several key stops, including all eight chances from Brandon Montour along with four stops on Vince Dunn.

