3 most impressive Calgary Flames players from 3-2 win over San Jose Sharks feat. Dustin Wolf 

The Stanley Cup Playoff hopes for the Calgary Flames are hanging by a thread, as they came into Monday night's game against the lowly and eliminated San Jose Sharks trailing the Minnesota Wild by six points for the final Wild Card berth in the Western Conference.

They did what they had to do and pulled out a slim victory, but a victory all the same, against the Sharks. Their 3-2 win at SAP Center moved them to within four points of the Wild at 37-27-13; they also have a game in hand.

There wasn't much scoring to speak of in the opening 20 minutes of play until San Jose rookie Will Smith broke the ice at the 19:35 mark with his 15th goal of the season.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, setting up a tense final frame. The Flames then kicked their game into high gear, getting a trio of goals from Adam Klapka, Jonathan Huberdeau and Matt Coronato to take a 3-1 lead.

Smith scored his second of the game and 16th of the season for the Sharks to cut the deficit to one, but they wouldn't come any closer.

3 most impressive Calgary Flames players from 3-2 win over San Jose Sharks

#1. Dustin Wolf

The standout rookie Flames goaltender is doing his part to try and get his club back to the playoffs, and he came through in a major way on Monday night.

Wolf made 27 saves on the 29 shots that the Sharks fired his way, and among the stops he made included four each on Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund, and Carl Grundstrom.

#2. Matt Coronato

The Flames forward picked the perfect place to be at the right time and the right place.

He took advantage of a brutal turnover in San Jose's defensive zone, beating goaltender Georgi Romanov with a blocker-side shot to extend Calgary's lead in the third period to 3-1:

In 17:56 of ice time, he also finished with a +1 rating.

While the Flames veteran leader didn't score, he did pick up an assist while also finishing with a +2 rating as part of the win over the Sharks.

Additionally, he tied for the team lead with four total shots on goal in 19:04 of total ice time.

A former Stanley Cup winner with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, Kadri is doing his part to try and get the Flames back into the postseason.

The Calgary Flames will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Anaheim Ducks next at Honda Center on Wednesday.

