3 most impressive Calgary Flames players from 4-2 win over Minnesota Wild feat. Yegor Sharangovich 

The Calgary Flames entered Friday night's game against the Minnesota Wild in desperation mode, a full five points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second and final Wild Card berth in the Western Conference but with two games in hand.

Thanks to their 4-2 victory, they're now just three points back and continue to have a game in hand.

With time running out in the opening 20 minutes of play, Flames captain Mikael Backlund broke the ice and gave his club a 1-0 lead with his 13th goal of the season; they took the lead into the first intermission.

The Flames then extended their lead to 2-0 shortly into the game's middle frame thanks to the 15th goal of the season from Yegor Sharangovich. Soon afterwards, Nazem Kadri scored a power-play goal to give the Flames a three goal lead; it was his 32nd goal of the season.

Ryan Lomberg increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period with his third goal of the season. The Wild then scored two late goals courtesy of Yakov Trenin and Gustav Nyquist, but they couldn't penetrate any further.

Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson was victimized four times on 29 shots, while Calgary's Dustin Wolf stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced.

3 most impressive Calgary Flames from 4-2 win over Minnesota Wild

#1. Yegor Sharangovich

While Sharangovich hasn't produced at the rate that the Flames, or he, had been expecting, he came through with a huge goal against the Wild on Friday night.

He scored his 15th goal of the seaosn, increasing Calgary's lead to 2-0 in the second period and skated in a total of 13:52 with three shots on goal.

#2. Mikael Backlund

The heart and soul leader of the Flames, Backlund scored his 13th goal of the season late in the opening 20 minutes of play to break the ice and give his club the 1-0 lead.

The goal was the 213th of his career, tying Al MacKinnis for the seventh most in team history.

#3. Dustin Wolf

Playing in his first full NHL season, the Flames goaltender came up big and made the saves that he needed to in order to ensure that his club earned two points that they absolutely needed to have.

He made several key stops to pick up his 28th win of the season, including three chances from Ryan Hartman, one from Russian sniper Kirill Kaprizov and two from Joel Eriksson-Ek.

The Calgary Flames take on the San Jose Sharks next at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

