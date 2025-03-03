3 most impressive Carolina Hurricanes players from 2-1 OT win over Calgary Flames feat. Jaccob Slavin

The Carolina Hurricanes entered Sunday night's game against the Calgary Flames at Lenovo Center in Raleigh having won only one of their previous four games, going 1-3 during that span. The Flames were hoping to put an end to a two-game losing streak.

It was the Hurricanes ultimately seizing two points in the standings thanks to their 2-1 victory in overtime over the Flames. Forward Sebastian Aho scored in the extra session, guaranteeing the extra point for his team and improving their record to 35-22-4; the Flames now sit at 28-23-9.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes of play, and it appeared as though both clubs would head to their respective dressing rooms scoreless after two periods.

However, the ice was broken by Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin with 35 seconds left in the second period, his sixth goal of the season.

Just before the midway point of the third period, the Flames knotted the score at 1-1 thanks to Nazem Kadri's 21st goal of the season, scored on the power-play.

In the extra session, it was Aho putting the capper on the afternoon for his fifth overtime-winning goal of the season and tying an NHL record in the process.

Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov wasn't overly busy, making 15 saves on the 16 shots he faced. Meanwhile, Calgary's Dustin Wolf made 31 saves on 33 shots.

3 most impressive Carolina Hurricanes players from 2-1 OT win over Calgary Flames

#1. Jaccob Slavin

The Hurricanes defenseman was coming off a strong showing for Team USA in the recently-completed Four Nations Face-Off tournament, and has continued his impressive play with the Hurricanes.

He led the way offense against the Flames with a goal and an assist, finishing with a +2 rating while blocking three opposition shots.

#2. Sebastian Aho

The overtime hero for the Hurricanes, Aho has tied an NHL record for most overtime-winning goals in a single season with five.

His goal was part of a six-shot performance that also saw him finish with a +2 rating.

#3. Pyotr Kochetkov

Not the busiest of nights for the Russian-born goaltender, but Kochetkov was strong when he needed to be for the Hurricanes.

Among the saves he made during the win included denying four of five attempts from Kadri, three attempts from Matt Coronato, and two from defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

