3 most impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from 4-1 win over Tampa Bay Lightning feat. Arvid Soderblom 

The Chicago Blackhawks are the lowest-ranked team in the National Hockey League so far in 2024-25, a miserable season that resulted in their termination of head coach Luke Richardson earlier in the schedule.

Their offseason additions have not translated into wins on the ice, while forward Connor Bedard hasn't been shy about voicing his frustration.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning came into their game on Tuesday against the Blackhawks hoping to make it two wins over them in seven days, as they defeated Chicago 4-3 in overtime last week.

Ultimately, it was the Blackhawks who avenged their loss to the Lightning last week, winning the rematch by a 4-1 final score at Amalie Arena.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Blackhawks improved to 16-29-5, while the Lightning fell to 26-20-3.

The Lightning found the back of the net first thanks to Brayden Point's 28th goal of the season; they took their 1-0 lead into the dressing room after the opening 20 minutes of play.

However, the Blackhawks tied the game at the midway point of the second period thanks to a power play goal from Connor Bedard. Chicago then took the lead after Landon Slaggert scored his first goal of the season.

The Blackhawks added to their lead in the third period, as Ryan Donato scored his 15th goal of the season. Teuvo Teravainen capped the scoring, hitting the empty net with less than a minute left in regulation to seal the victory.

3 most impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from 4-1 win over Tampa Bay Lightning

#1. Arvid Soderblom

The Blackhawks goaltender turned in another strong performance against the Lightning and got the result that he deserved this time around.

Expand Tweet

While he performed admirably in the overtime loss to the Lightning last week, his teammates didn't return the favor in front of him. However, Soderblom's efforts were rewarded against the Lightning this time around with 34 saves as part of the win.

#2. Landon Slaggert

Rookie forward Landon Slaggert not only scored his first NHL goal but also finished with a +2 rating in what was the strongest showing of his young career.

Expand Tweet

He's making the most of his call-up from the American Hockey League, and Tuesday night is a game that he'll remember for the rest of his life thanks to the milestone.

#3. Connor Bedard

The top Blackhawks forward, who hasn't been shy about voicing his frustration with the constant losing that has befallen the organization in his short NHL career, came through with a strong performance for his team against the Lightning.

He tallied a power-play goal in the second period and was all over the ice with energy, looking much more like the player Chicago envisioned when they took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

Bedard and Co. will look to keep their winning g momentum going when they face the Carolina Hurricanes next at PNC Arena on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback