3 most impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from 6-2 win over Nashville Predators feat. Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks are the worst team in the National Hockey League in terms of points, having entered Friday night's game against the Nashville Predators with a 16-31-6 record and just a single victory in their last four outings.

Meanwhile, the Predators have struggled themselves despite entering the season viewed as Stanley Cup contenders.

Ultimately, the Blackhawks emerged victorious over the Predators, winning by a 6-2 final score for their 17th win and sending Nashville to an 18-28-7 record in the standings.

Chicago got the scoring started just before the midway point of the opening 20 period of play thanks to Frank Nazar's fourth goal of the season. Exactly 20 seconds later, Colton Sissons tied the score for Nashville with his sixth goal.

Before the end of the first period, Pat Maroon found the back of the net for just the third time in his first campaign for Chicago; they took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The game's middle frame belonged to the Blackhawks, who got goals from Connor Bedard, Ryan Donato and Seth Jones to take a 5-1 lead.

Donato would strike again in the third period with his 18th goal of the year, increasing Chicago's lead to 6-1. Nashville's Tommy Novack managed to make the score slightly more respectable with 1:03 left in regulation with his 10th goal.

Juuse Saros wasn't at his best in the least for the Predators, getting victimized for all six goals on just 30 shots against, while Petr Mrazek performed well with 31 saves on 33 shots.

3 most impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from 6-2 win over Nashville Predators

#1. Ryan Donato

Despite having his name pop up in rumors leading up to the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline, Donato continues to perform well for the struggling Blackhawks.

He finished Friday's game against the Predators with two goals and two assists for a season-high four points in one game; he also dished out a hit. He now has a career-high 18 goals.

#2. Connor Bedard

The sophomore forward, who was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NHL draft, has experienced struggles this season but had a positive impact on Chicago's outcome against Nashville.

Bedard scored a goal with an assist, finishing with a +2 rating along with three shots on goal.

#3. Petr Mrazek

Mrazek held the fort down for the Blackhawks, making 31 saves as part of their win over the Predators.

He stopped all seven shots he faced from forward Joakim Kemell, along with three of four shots from Sissons along with two chances each from Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly.

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues next at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

