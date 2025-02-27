3 most impressive Colorado Avalanche players from 5-1 win over New Jersey Devils feat. Nathan MacKinnon

The Colorado Avalanche had yet to win a game since they returned to their regular season schedule following the Four Nations Face-Off, having lost both of their games since reconvening.

They were matched up against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. The Devils had gone 1-1 since the return to their schedule.

Ultimately, it was the Avalanche who returned to the win column with a convincing 5-1 victory at Ball Arena, improving their record to 34-24-2. The Devils fell to 32-22-6.

The scoring started just before the midway point of the first period, as Colorado's Artturi Lehkonen notched his 24th goal of the season to give the Avalanche the lead. Neither team found the back of the net in the game's middle frame, setting up a tense third period.

Early in the third, star Nathan MacKinnon scored for the 22nd time this season, giving the Avalanche a two-goal advantage. And while Devils assistant captain Jack Hughes managed to halve the score with his 27th goal, the Avalanche responded with three unanswered tallies of their own.

MacKinnon scored his second of the game, followed by goals from Casey Mittelstadt and Logan O'Connor.

Former Devils goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood was victorious for Colorado, making 22 saves on the 23 shots fired his way, while Jake Allen stopped 31 of the 36 shots he faced.

3 most impressive Colorado Avalanche players over New Jersey Devils

#1. Nathan MacKinnon

One of the top players in the National Hockey League and the recently named MVP of the Four Nations Face-Off tournament for Team Canada, MacKinnon led the way for the Avalanche against the Devils on Wednesday night.

Not only did he score a pair of power-play goals in the third period, but he also added an assist and had a team-high six total shots on goal.

#2. Martin Necas

The main piece that the Avalanche received in return from the Carolina Hurricanes in the blockbuster Mikko Rantanen deal, Martin Necas continued his hot play with Colorado by racking up three assists.

He also finished with a +1 rating while dishing out a pair of hits.

#3. MacKenzie Blackwood

An original draft selection of the Devils, who spent the first handful of years of his NHL career in New Jersey, Blackwood stonewalled the dangerous offense of his former club.

He stopped 22 shots, including five attempts alone from Timo Meier along with three chances from Luke Hughes.

