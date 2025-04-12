3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings from 4-3 OT win over Tampa Bay Lightning feat. Marco Kasper

The Detroit Red Wings kept their playoff hopes alive with a crucial 4-3 overtime win over Atlantic Division rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night at Amalie Arena. Marco Kasper lifted the Wings at the 3:22 mark of the extra frame with the game-winner.

Expand Tweet

Marco Kasper scored twice for the Detroit Red Wings, with Patrick Kane and Tyler Motte adding the other tallies for the Red Wings. Gage Goncalves scored twice for the Tampa Bay Lightning, with Anthony Cirelli adding the other marker for the Bolts.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from OT win over Tampa Bay Lightning

#3 Alex DeBrincat

Alex DeBrincat had another impressive night for the Detroit Red Wings. DeBrincat notched an assist on Marco Kasper’s first goal of the night, the game-tying marker, at the 12:59 mark of the third period.

Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

The play started with a turnover in the neutral zone. Patrick Kane picked up the loose change and fed a streaking DeBrincat on the right side. DeBrincat faked the shot, then dished the puck to Kasper who beat Andrei Vasilevsky for the equalizer.

DeBrincat ended the night a plus-2 in nearly 20 minutes of ice time over 24 shifts and two shots on goal.

#2 Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane had an equally impressive night for the Detroit Red Wings. Kane registered a goal and an assist in 19:56 of ice time over 23 shifts. He got two shots on goal ending the night a plus-2.

Kane scored early in the second period to tie the game at one. Let’s look at Kane’s tally:

Expand Tweet

Kane came off the bench and took advantage of a line change by the Bolts. Then, the Wings’ veteran forward jumped into the play, taking a loose puck following Marco Kasper’s shot attempt. Kane buried the shot for his 21st of the season.

#1 Marco Kasper

Marco Kasper had a whale of a game, scoring twice to give the Red Wings the two points on the road. Kasper skated in 19:52 of ice time, registering a plus-3 rating over 24 shifts. He had five shots on goal.

But his biggest contribution was the game-winning goal. Let’s check it out:

Expand Tweet

Kasper picked up a loose puck at his own blue line following a Lightning turnover. Kasper turned on the jets and went coast-to-coast, beating Vasilevsky for the 18th of the season. For his efforts on Friday night, Kasper earned the game’s first star.

The Red Wings will look to keep their playoff hopes intact as they face the Dallas Stars on Monday night at the Little Caesars Arena.

