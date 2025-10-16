  • home icon
3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 3-1 over the Florida Panthers ft. Cam Talbot

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 16, 2025 02:01 GMT
NHL: Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
The Detroit Red Wings kept on rolling on Wednesday night. The Wings downed the Stanley Cup Florida Panthers 4-1 at the Little Caesars Arena.

Mason Appleton scored twice for the Detroit Red Wings, with Patrick Kane (PPG) and Michael Rasmussen (EN) adding the others for the Wings. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand replied for the Cats with his third goal of the season.

Cam Talbot was sensational, stopping 21 or 22 shots en route to the win.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 4-1 win over Florida Panthers

#3 Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane continues to chug along for the Detroit Red Wings. On Wednesday night, he hit the ice for nearly 16 minutes across 18 shifts. He scored a power play in the second period, putting the Wings up 2-0 at the time.

Here’s a look at the tally:

Detroit capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play and did not miss. Kane blasted the puck from the slot and beat Sergei Bobrovsky for what would become the game-winner.

#2 Mason Appleton

Mason Appleton has made the most of his opportunity to play on the Red Wings’ top line in Lucas Raymond’s absence.

On Wednesday night against the Panthers, Appleton scored twice to boost the Detroit Red Wings to the win.

Here’s a look at Appleton’s first goal of the night:

The play started with Detroit captain Dylan Larkin forcing a turnover in the Panthers’ zone. He then flipped the puck to the front of the net, where Appleton made short work of the situation and potted the shot past Bobrovsky.

The play showed great positioning on Appleton’s part to take advantage of the broken play. Appleton scored an empty-netter to seal the victory in the third period. All told, he skated for over 15 minutes across 20 shifts and notched three shots on goal.

#1 Cam Talbot

The story of the Red Wings season thus far has been Cam Talbot. Talbot had seemingly taken a backseat to offseason acquisition John Gibson. But Wednesday night was the third straight game in which Talbot has shut down one of the Atlantic Division’s top teams.

Talbot stymied the Toronto Maple Leafs in back-to-back games, then shut down the Florida Panthers. Talbot looked solid, especially with a defensively responsible team in front of him.

The veteran netminder now has three wins to his credit and looks to have unseated Gibson as the starter in Detroit.

The Red Wings will next face another Atlantic Division foe in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night at the Little Caesars Arena.

